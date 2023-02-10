NFL Honors: Patrick Mahomes named MVP and Damar Hamlin wins Alan Page Award

Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the Most Valuable Player award at the NFL Honors while Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin was named the winner of the prestigious Alan Page Community Award.

Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths.

Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs (16-3) face Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles (16-3) in the Super Bowl on Sunday.

Mahomes thanked the Chiefs organisation and his teammates in a video at NFL Honors on Thursday night.

“I would never be standing here without y’all,” Mahomes said. “Every day we’ve given everything we have together to win the ultimate goal, the Super Bowl. Let’s continue to go for that dream this weekend.”

Mahomes, 27, is the third player to win his second MVP before turning 28, joining Brett Favre (27) and Jim Brown (22).

Mahomes was the 2018 NFL MVP in his first full season as a starter.

The Chiefs lost the AFC championship game that season but Mahomes led them to a Super Bowl victory over San Francisco the following season.

Hamlin, who survived after falling into cardiac arrest during a game against the Cincinnati Bengals on January 2, won the Alan Page Community Award, which is sponsored by the NFL Players Association. The honor goes to the player "who goes above and beyond to perform community service."

Nearly $9 million of donations have poured into Hamlin's "Chasing M's" foundation since he fought for his life on the field in Cincinnati.

"Giving back to my community has always been a big part of who I am," Hamlin said while accepting the award. "Thankful to my father who is right here behind me, growing up and just watching him do community days in our community. I just was always waiting on my time when it came."

The first responders who saved Hamlin's life were also recognised with a tribute video before being invited onto the stage.

The man they saved was right behind them.

Hamlin made his second appearance in Phoenix during Super Bowl week Thursday night, paying tribute to those who had a hand in giving him a second chance at life.

“My entire life, I felt like God was using me to give others hope and now with a new set of circumstances, I can say he’s doing what he’s always done,” Hamlin said from the stage at Phoenix Convention Center. “I have a long journey ahead, a journey full of unknowns and a journey full of milestones, but it’s a lot easier to face your fears when you know your purpose.”

In the second-closest race Thursday, Brian Daboll won AP Coach of the Year after leading the New York Giants to their first playoff appearance in six years.

Daboll received 16 first-place votes and 123 total points to outpace 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan, who got 12 votes for first and 100 points.

Jaguars coach Doug Pederson finished third with 75 points, including five first-place votes.

“It’s a tremendous honour,” Daboll said. "You don’t think about that when you take a job. You think about leading a team and building the culture.

Coach of the Year in his first year on the job. Not bad. #NFLHonors pic.twitter.com/C91YpgM42W — NFL (@NFL) February 10, 2023

Other awards announced Thursday:

DeMeco Ryans, who spent the past two seasons as the defensive coordinator of the 49ers, was named AP Assistant Coach of the Year. He is now the head coach of the Texans.

Nick Bosa made it a landslide for the Defensive Player of the Year award. San Francisco’s All-Pro defensive end received 46 first-place votes after leading the NFL with 18 ½ sacks in the regular season.

Jets cornerback Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Gardner, the No 4 overall pick in the draft, started every game for the Jets. He had two interceptions and allowed just 33 catches on 73 targets.

Jets receiver Garrett Wilson edged out Seattle Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker for the Offensive Rookie of the year award.

Justin Jefferson ran away with the Offensive Player of the Year award. Minnesota’s All-Pro wide receiver got 35 first-place votes and earned 192 points, outdistancing runner up Mahomes by a significant margin.

Geno Smith, who earned his first Pro Bowl berth after becoming a full-time starter for the first time since 2014, is the Comeback Player of the Year. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback threw for 4,282 yards, 30 TDs and led Seattle to an NFC wild-card berth.

Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott was the Walter Payton Man of the Year. The prestigious award recognizes an NFL player for outstanding community service activities off the field, as well as excellence on the field.