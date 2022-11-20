Michael Johnson urges UAE residents to take up the 'challenge' at Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon

Athletics great Michael Johnson has called on UAE residents to "challenge" themselves by taking part in next month's Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon.

The fourth edition of the Abu Dhabi Marathon will take place on December 17 and organisers are hoping to see a record 20,000 competitors participate.

Johnson, a four-time Olympic champion, actively promotes the benefits of a healthy lifestyle, and believes the marathon presents a perfect opportunity for thousands of people to come together and exercise.

“Be a part of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon this year,” the American said. “The wonderful thing about it is that while it constitutes a challenge against others, it also represents a challenge with yourself. So do not miss the opportunity to participate in this special race from its beginning to its end.

"I realise that establishing a sporty lifestyle with regular exercises on a daily basis is difficult, but training with people makes things easier and makes the motivation mutual between the members of the group.”

Johnson last month participated in the Congress of the International Association of Physical Activity and Health in Abu Dhabi. It was the first conference of its kind in the region devoted to the issues of physical and mental health, as well as societal well-being for residents of the capital.

The track and field legend, who won Olympic gold at Barcelona ‘92, Atlanta ‘96, and Sydney 2000, participated in the "One Billion Step Challenge", which was held in cooperation between the Ministry of Health and Prevention, the Department of Community Development, the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, and the fitness app Step.

The organising committee expects a record number of participants this year and recently unveiled its new-look 42.2 km track, which starts at the Adnoc Headquarters before passing through a number of well-known landmarks across the city.