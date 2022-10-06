Sheikh Khaled meets NBA commissioner ahead of Abu Dhabi Games - in pictures

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed, member of Abu Dhabi Executive Council and chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Office, met with NBA commissioner Adam Silver as the capital city geared up for the NBA Abu Dhabi Games at the Etihad Arena on Thursday.

Sheikh Khaled interacted with Silver as the UAE capital prepared for the beginning of a multi-year partnership between Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) and the NBA.

Sheikh Khaled also attended a practice session and met with players from the 2021 championship-winning team Milwaukee Bucks, WAM reported. The Bucks take on the Atlanta Hawks in two pre-season games here.

Also in attendance were Mohamed Khalifa Al Mubarak, chairman of DCT Abu Dhabi, Saood Abdulaziz Al Hosani, under secretary, DCT Abu Dhabi, Saleh Mohamed Saleh Al Geziry, director general for Tourism, DCT Abu Dhabi, and Marc Lasry, co-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks.

The first match of the pre-season tour takes place at the Etihad Arena on Thursday and the second game on Saturday.

The landmark series marks the first NBA games to take place in the Gulf region and highlights Abu Dhabi’s position as a leading hub for tourism and world-class sports events.

The partnership agreement between DCT Abu Dhabi and the NBA has seen the launch of the Junior NBA Abu Dhabi League, as well as an NBA 2K League exhibition event. A series of NBA Fit Clinics promoting health and wellness are also in the pipeline.