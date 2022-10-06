Faisal Al Ketbi welcomes Mubadala backing ahead of Jiu-Jitsu World Championships

Captain Faisal Al Ketbi hailed Mubadala on Thursday for stepping in to strengthen the UAE national jiu-jitsu team.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation (UAEJJF) and Mubadala signed an historic agreement that will see the Abu Dhabi Government investment arm sponsor the national team and secure naming rights of the UAE capital’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena.

READ MORE Shavkat Rakhimov versus Zelfa Barrett planned for vacant IBF title fight in Abu Dhabi

“My fellow team members and I would like to express our sincere gratitude to the UAE Jiu-Jitsu Federation and its partners, especially the team's exclusive sponsor Mubadala Investment Company,” Al Ketbi said following the announcement.

“We are incredibly grateful for the outpouring of support, and we are deeply moved. We promise to do everything in our ability to provide our best work and make you all proud. We shall carry on our successful journey with the Jiu-Jitsu World Championships.”

The national team has a busy schedule coming up, starting with the International Jiu-Jitsu Federation’s (JJIF) World Championships for Youth, Masters and Open divisions from November 13 to 19 at the renamed Mubadala Arena at the Zayed Sports City in Abu Dhabi.

“We are truly grateful to our federation. I can't say it enough. They have shown their support for the national team in every possible way,” Al Ketbi, the most decorated Emirati jiu-jitsu athlete, added.

“They serve as our pillar of strength and the base for all the accomplishments jiu-jitsu players have made over the past years.

“The national team's success, which contributed to strengthening the position of UAE on the global sports map, would not have been possible without the relentless work of the UAEJJF and the vision that helped build Abu Dhabi's position as the largest developer of jiu-jitsu in the world.

“Today, Abu Dhabi serves as the premier venue for multiple international competitions and is the first choice for champions from every continent.”

The sponsorship deal was signed by the UAEJJF president Abdulmunam Al Hashemi and Homaid Al Shimmari, Mubadala's deputy CEO.