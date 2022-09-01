Bahrain finish as unbeaten champions of inaugural Gulf Clubs Cup

Bahrain Club were crowned inaugural champions of the inaugural Fatima bint Mubarak Sports Academy’s women’s Gulf Club’s Volleyball Cup at the Zayed Sports City’s Jiu-Jitsu Arena in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

They overcame Sharjah Ladies Club in the final 25-13, 25-17, 25-13 to finish unbeaten champions in the tournament that also included Dubai's Al Wasl Club, Saudi Arabia’s Saudi Noura Club and Salwa Al Sabah of Kuwait.

“It’s a feeling that I cannot describe,” Bahrain’s Muneera Abdullah Salam said following the triumph.

“Although it wasn’t the first time that we have won a tournament this victory feels different because we are a team with a mix of youth and experienced players so it’s a joy to emerge champions in this GCC event.

“This is a huge honour and a big achievement and everyone played their part for us to keep our 100 per cent win record in the competition.”

Earlier, Al Wasl defeated FBMA Team 3-0 in the play-off for third spot.

Bahrain’s Muneera Abdullah Salem won the Best Attacker award and her teammate Marwa Majeed Momin picked up the Best Setter award. The Most Valuable Player award went to Sharjah’s Alia Naser.

FBMA representative Mariam Al Mansoori said: “Thanks to the support of our valued partners, we have hosted an exceptional FBMA Gulf Clubs Volleyball Cup.

“We congratulate all the players, coaches, officials and volunteers as this event would not have been possible without them.

“Over the last five days, we have not only witnessed some high-standard entertaining matches along with a number of exceptional team and individual performances but more importantly it provided an opportunity for teams across the Gulf region to gain crucial competitive experience that we believe will help in their development going forward.

“It is our mission to help encourage females to play sport in the region while providing platforms to thrive and we hope the players’ participation can inspire the younger generation to follow in their footsteps which will help accelerate the sport’s growth.”