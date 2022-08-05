Promo video released ahead of Usyk-Joshua rematch in Saudi Arabia

The build-up to Oleksandr Usyk's world heavyweight clash with Anthony Joshua in Saudi Arabia has moved up a gear with the release of the stunning cinematic promo for "The Rage on the Red Sea".

Shot on location in both London and Jeddah, the film captures the intensity of the buildup to the year's biggest fight.

Usyk will defend his WBA ‘Super’, IBF, WBO and IBO titles at the King Abdullah Sports City Arena on August 20 against the man he claimed them from last year, with Joshua once again looking to the Kingdom to regain his belts after his unanimous verdict over Andy Ruiz in 2019.

Englishman Joshua suffered a shock defeat against Usyk last September as the Ukrainian took the WBA, IBF and WBO titles from the British star after a unanimous decision victory.

Prince Khalid bin Abdulaziz, chairman of Skill Challenge Entertainment (SCEE), said: “The promo is stunning and we’re delighted with how it reflects the excitement of the year’s biggest fight taking place in our transforming country.”

The promo tells the story of each fighter’s preparations, both in their homelands and then Jeddah. The promo’s conclusion is set in the city’s Al Balad district located in its historic old town and features both fighters coming face-to-face, with over 300 people looking on.

Tickets for the fight are available from SAR375 and are available at Halayalla. For Visa entry information, fans should go to Visit Saudi for information on how to apply.