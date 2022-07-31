YouTube star Jake Paul's boxing bout cancelled due to disagreement over weight

YouTube star Jake Paul's boxing match at Madison Square Garden next week has been cancelled due to a weight issue with his opponent Hasim Rahman Jr., according to his promotional team.

Paul's Most Valuable Promotions (MVP) stated that Rahman had signed an agreement on July 6 to fight at 200 pounds (90.72 kg) and weighed at 216 pounds the following day. However, he was reported to have agreed to make the weight for the August 6 bout.

A weight check on Friday showed Rahman had lost only one pound since then, the statement added, prompting the New York State Athletic Commission (NYASC) to declare it would not sanction a bout unless it was held at 205 pounds.

MVP added Paul was ready to move forward at that weight but Rahman's team told them on Saturday that they planned to pull out of the fight unless it was agreed to at 215 pounds, leading to the entire card being scrapped.

“MVP and Jake Paul will not reward someone that has conducted themselves in such a deceiving and calculated manner,” the statement said, adding that “the boxing community must hold Hasim Rahman Jr. liable for his lack of professionalism.”

Paul was originally set to face Tommy Fury, who was forced to pull out. The YouTube star-turned boxer than moved on to Rahman, the son of the former heavyweight champion who had fought entirely at heavyweight in his 13 pro bouts, weighing as much as 278 pounds.

The card was also to include women’s star Amanda Serrano defending her featherweight title.