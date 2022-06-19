Pogacar and Majka cross line together to take Stage 4 of Tour of Slovenia

Tadej Pogacar crossed the finish line alongside UAE Team Emirates teammate Rafal Majka to make it a one-two for the Emirati team on the fourth stage of Tour of Slovenia.

The 152.4km Queen stage from Laško to Velika Planina saw the breakaway of the day brought back at the foot of the last climb.

Here the Emirati team took control, with Slovenia's two-time Tour de France champion Pogacar and Poland's Majka clipping away in the last 5km.

The pair crossed the line together with Majka the official winner, embracing to celebrate a successful day for the team.

Majka: “I am very happy with this victory.

"I want to thank Tadej and the whole team. We got through the last climb well knowing that Tadej could do better than everyone here, but he still left me the stage win. We have won three stages and we are leaders of the General Classification.

"Every day we give our best trying to stay in control of the race be as good as we can for Tour de France. ”

Sunday's final stage takes in 155.7km from Vrhnika to Novo Mesto.

Pogacar will still wear the leader’s jersey.