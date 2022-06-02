Ilyass Habibali one fight from second gold at Muaythai World Championships

Ilyass Habibali moved to within one fight of claiming his second gold at the IFMA Muaythai World Championships in Abu Dhabi on Thursday.

The Emirati outclassed Mustafa Al Takreet of Iraq in the 81kg light-heavyweight class at the National Exhibition Centre on day seven of the event.

Habibali will meet Moldavian Artiom Livadari, who scored a unanimous decision over Manuel Boaventura Rifa of Switzerland, in the final on Saturday.

Habibali had the semi-final match in the bag after winning the first two rounds and then went for safety in the third and final round to emerge the winner on points.

“I met Mustafa in the Arab Championship final in 2019 and won despite an injured hand,” Habibali told The National.

“He’s a talented and strong fighter, and definitely has improved from our first meeting two years ago. I took the fight to him scoring at every opportunity, from punches, clinches and low kicks,

“When I had won the first two rounds and virtually had the match secured, I went for safety. There was no need for me to take any undue risk with the final coming up on Saturday.”

Habibali struck gold in 2018 when the UAE made their first appearance at the IFMA Muaythai World Championships in Mexico.

“I’m really happy to be in the final again,” he said after failing to reach the medal rounds in 2019 and 2021, both in Bangkok.

UAE supporters cheer on Ilyass Habibali in his sem-final. Victor Besa / The National

“This time it will be very special, too, with the championship in the UAE. To reach the final is already an achievement and now to go out there and win it. I’m very hopeful.”

Habibali’s final opponent Livadari was impressive on the night, displaying a wide range of scoring blows en route to the final.

“We will watch all his fights in this championship on video and come with a good game plan,” said Habibali.

“This is a world championship and you have to be able to fight the best to earn the gold. Of course there’s no guarantee I’ll win gold but I will give my best shot for the UAE.”

On Friday, the host team has eight finalists, including three women, in the U23 Youth Worlds.

Zineb Bouhmada (60kg), Miryam Chalghomi (63.5kg) and Salama Aljneibi (75kg) bring the UAE’s girl power to the table.

Bilal Ibrahim, Ymad Atrous, Mohammed Mardi, Mohammed Touizi and Ahmed Al Dhaheri, in the male division, complete the UAE’s line-up in the finals.

“We have had a remarkable run so far in the Youth Worlds to have eight finalists, and now our goal is to go all-out for golds,” Ibrahim said.

“The championship has panned out brilliantly for us. To have nine finalists, including Ilyass in the men’s open, from a squad of 18 entries is a standout achievement.

“Our federation has provided us with every encouragement, support and top-class training facilities, and we are now about to deliver the best way we can, that’s by winning as many gold medals as possible.”