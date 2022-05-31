UAE's Ilyass Habibali on track for second gold at Muaythai World Championships

Ilyass Habibali remained on course for a second IFMA Muaythai World Championship gold after his quarter-final victory over Enis Yunusoglu of Turkey at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre on Tuesday.

The Emirati came back after trailing in the first round to win by split decision and reach the semi-final stage in the light-heavyweight 81kg division.

Yunusoglu used his height and reach to take the opening round 10-9 but Habibali rallied to score with left-right combinations and powerful punches to take the next two and the match 28-27.

“I thought the first fight was tough but this was perhaps the toughest as I had to claw back after trailing in the first round,” Habibali told The National.

“Enis had the advantage with his longer reach. I had to punch my way in to get closer. I managed to score with my left-right combinations, and managed to land a few heavy blows in the second and third rounds. I knew I had the match, but it was close.”

Habibali began the final round by landing a couple of crunching early blows to Yunusoglu’s head before dominating that round.

“I was facing Enis for the first time and it’s always hard when you fight someone for the first time,” he said.

“The important thing is I’m still in the competition and still on track from the goal that I had set at the beginning of this championships, that’s to win gold for the UAE.”

Habibali had a brilliant start to his career, winning gold in the 2018 World Championships in Mexico. However, he was not able to replicate that performance in the 2019 and 2021 editions, both in Bangkok.

He meets Iraqi Mustafa Al Takreeti, who edged out Ramin Alizadeh of Iran 29-28, in the semi-finals on Thursday.

Joining Habibali in the medal round was Bilal Ibrahim, who got the better of Kazakh Vadim Karabeinnikov in the 63.5kg division by unanimous decision in the Youth U23 category.

“It was an important result to reach the last-four stage but the work is not complete,” Ibrahim said.

“All fights are tough at this level and this wasn’t any different. My focus is now on the next opponent, hopefully I can keep winning and reach the final.”

Mohammed Mardi and Mohamed Jafleh made it four for the hosts in the semi-finals.

Mardi stopped Peruvian Luis Olivares in the 67kg second round and Jafleh overcame Laith Shaker of Palestine by unanimous decision, both in the Youth U23.

The two Emiratis who failed to progress on the night were Amine El Moutassime and Mohammed Adil.

El Moutassime suffered a first-round knockout against Hungarian Zoltan Nardelotti in the men’s 75kg and Adil lost to Aldrich Toraiba of the Philippines 30-27 in 54kg in the U23.