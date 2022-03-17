Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon set for return in December

The Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon will return for its fourth edition on December 17 this year, organisers Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) have announced.

Building on the success of the 2021 race, which attracted over 12,000 runners alongside a highly competitive elite field, ADSC and Adnoc have committed to grow event participation locally by supporting and inspiring new and existing runners, with the goal of doubling the size of the UAE’s running community by 2025.

Read more Abu Dhabi joins the elite to host the World Triathlon Championship

This new approach will focus on creating a culture of participation and inclusivity, providing the community with more running events and opportunities throughout the year.

ADSC also confirmed that Adnoc will continue to be the official title sponsor and energy partner of the flagship event for the next three editions.

Speaking at the Leaders Sport Business Summit in Abu Dhabi, Aref Al Awani, General Secretary of Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said: “We are pleased to announce our strategic partnership with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company and look forward to our distinguished partnership to continue supporting the success of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon.

“The Abu Dhabi Marathon has risen to a global level and has become one of the important sporting events inspiring platforms for awareness, education and consolidation of the importance of sport in the daily life of our people and residents.

“Last year’s elite race saw fierce competition from an incredible field of international talent. This year, we look forward to welcoming the stars of the sport back to Abu Dhabi and reinforcing the capital’s status as a world-class sporting destination.”

Adnoc’s Group Human Capital Director, Dr Saif Al Nasseri, said: “We are extremely proud to renew our partnership with Abu Dhabi Sports Council. As we look to build on the success of the past three races, we are committed to making the marathon accessible to a wider audience, providing support and training to runners of all abilities and encouraging our community to start their health and wellness journey with us.”

Working in partnership, ADSC and Adnoc will deliver a series of community initiatives, including a year-round calendar of official training sessions, workshops and race preparation events, providing a structured programme that caters for all levels, from first-time fun runners to competitive athletes.

In addition, the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon runner and spectator experience will be further enhanced, with active community consultation helping to shape every aspect of the race weekend, to ensure it retains its status as one of the region’s leading marathons and the largest and most inclusive mass participation event in the UAE.

Registrations for all event distances are now open for the fourth edition of the Adnoc Abu Dhabi Marathon, which takes place on Saturday, December 17, 2022, with early bird discounts of up to 30 per cent available for a limited period. For more information, visit: www.adnocabudhabimarathon.com