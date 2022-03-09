Aaron Rodgers: Yes, I'll be staying with Packers. No, it's not a record deal

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers says he will return to play for the team next season but denied reports of signing a record-breaking contract extension.

Multiple reports said Rodgers had agreed a new four-year $200 million deal that will see him become the highest paid player in NFL history.

However, Rodgers wrote on Twitter that while he will remain with Green Bay next season, reports detailing a new contract were wide of the mark.

"Hey everyone, just wanted to clear some things up; YES I will be playing with the Packers next year," Rodgers wrote.

"However, reports about me signing a contract are inaccurate, as are the supposed terms of the contract I 'signed'. I'm very excited to be back."

NFL Network and Pat McAfee, the host of The Pat McAfee Show on SiriusXM and YouTube, had both reported earlier in the day that Rodgers was staying with the Packers. Rodgers makes a weekly appearance on McAfee’s show during the season.

NFL Network reported that the 38-year-old Rodgers had agreed to a four-year, $200 million contract that includes $153 million in guaranteed money. McAfee disputed the terms and said the contract wasn't signed yet, and Rodgers' tweet backed up McAfee's account.

Rodgers’ decision comes nearly a month after he won his second straight MVP award. The four-time MVP quarterback has spent his entire career in Green Bay.

His future has been the subject of intense debate over the past 12 months, with Rodgers reportedly eyeing a move elsewhere as he chases a second Super Bowl title.

He returned to play for the Packers last season, but suffered more playoff disappointment when Green Bay were upset by the San Francisco 49ers in their first postseason game.

That defeat renewed speculation about Rodgers' future, with the quarterback saying he planned to "take some time" to consider his options for next season.

Rodgers earned the fourth regular season MVP award of his career last season after putting up stellar figures in the Packers' 13-4 season.

The quarterback threw for 4,115 yards with 37 touchdowns and only four interceptions.

However, his season was also marked by controversy after he was accused of making misleading statements about his Covid-19 vaccination status, claiming he had been "immunized". He later tested positive for Covid-19.