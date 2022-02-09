Tyson Fury takes aim at 'coward' Dillian Whyte with Oleksandr Usyk also in sights

Tyson Fury says he will make easy work of “coward” Dillian Whyte before switching attention to “sending little sucker Oleksandr Usyk packing” and become the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world.

The undefeated Brit, who currently holds the WBC belt, is set to face mandatory challenger Whyte in the UK in late April after Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren won purse bids last month to stage the fight.

Fury, 33, is to receive 80 per cent of the record $42 million purse, although that could change should Whyte be successful in his appeal to the WBC for a larger share.

Speaking on Tuesday during a short stay in Dubai, Fury said a press conference to promote the April clash would take place in the UK on Thursday, with details to come on where the fight will be staged. The Principality Stadium in Wales has been mooted as a possible venue, and the bout slated for April 23.

“Press conference Thursday,” Fury told The National. “That’s the fight we’re going to do. Frank won the purse bids. And now what we’re going to do is knock [him] out.”

Fury, whose professional record stands at 31 wins and one draw, last fought in October, when he knocked out Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout in Las Vegas. In doing so, Fury took the series 2-0 — their first encounter ended in a controversial draw.

Whyte, meanwhile, has not competed since his rematch victory in March against former WBA champion Alexander Povetkin. Whyte's record reads 28-2.

Asked what sort of threat his fellow Brit poses, Fury said: “Nothing. The guy’s a bum. None of these fights turn me on any more. Not one of them. It’s just a boxing match to me now.

“Even the Wilder fights didn’t really get me up for the fights. It’s just a boxing match these days. I don’t have any specific reason for doing it. I do it because I can and it’s easy. That’s it.”

While Fury has been characteristically vocal during the past few weeks, Whyte has kept his counsel, other than a two-word response on Instagram to his upcoming opponent that read: “Just work”.

Promoter Eddie Hearn said Whyte’s focus on the fight illustrates his hunger, with the Matchroom chief at the same time questioning Fury’s desire.

“I’m not really interested in it,” Fury said. “I just think [Whyte is] a bit of a [expletive]. I know he’s a [expletive]. Because I put it on him and he wouldn’t even fight back. Coward. And I ain’t got no time for cowards.”

On how the fight against Whyte would play out, Fury added: “Easy. I knock [him] out. Very easy as well. I’m going to land one of these bazookas on him and it’s going to be over.”

Be successful against Whyte — Fury goes into the contest as overwhelming favourite — and a unification bout against either Usyk or Anthony Joshua awaits.

At present, Usyk holds the WBA, WBO and IBF titles having dominated then-champion Joshua in London in September, winning by unanimous decision. The pair are scheduled to fight once more, most likely in April or May, after Joshua officially triggered his rematch clause. Usyk, the former undisputed cruiserweight champion, has won all 19 professional fights.

“You can only take who you can fight at the time,” Fury said. “I’ve got Dillian Whyte next and then there’s a little sucker called Usyk who I’m going to absolutely set about rotten.

“The middleweight. Send him packing. Send him back down to middleweight. That’s all I’m going to do.”

Fury said he sees little threat posed by Usyk, who before defeating Joshua was in his previous fight taken to 12 rounds by Derek Chisora. The Ukrainian ultimately prevailed on points.

Tyson Fury at the MTK Strong gym in Dubai. Chris Whiteoak / The National

“AJ’s a big old bodybuilder,” Fury said. “He ain’t worth a carrot. I don’t want to hear how good Usyk is. Let him fight a real heavyweight. He fought an old journeyman in Derek Chisora and it was life and death.

“And then he fought a bodybuilder who’s not even a boxer and had a life-and-death [fight]. Until he fights a real fighting man you can’t call him a champion.

“All roads lead to me; I’m the ‘Gypsy King’. If he can beat me I’d say he’s a good man. But if he can’t I’ll still say he’s useless.”

As to how he saw Usyk-Joshua 2, Fury said: “Usyk will beat him in the rematch. Yet again. Because AJ’s a bum, he can’t fight. He’s been exposed. He’s a cross-fit bum. And that’s all I want to say.”

Saudi Arabia has been tipped as front-runner to host the eventual heavyweight unification bout, with a deal in place last year for Fury versus Joshua before it was shelved. Fury was made to meet Wilder, leaving Joshua to go up against Usyk, then the WBO mandatory challenger.

On Tuesday, Fury would not rule out competing in the Middle East this year, saying: “I’ll be fighting here very soon. Don’t ask me no questions because I don’t want to tell you any lies.”