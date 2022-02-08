YouTuber Jake Paul sports Trump-inspired hat as he promotes historic women's boxing match

Jake Paul has graduated from being a YouTuber to a boxer, and now a promoter. On Monday, the 25-year-old gave another glimpse of his ability to grab the limelight as he wore a Donald Trump-inspired hat while promoting an upcoming boxing match in London.

Ireland's Katie Taylor is all set to put her world lightweight title on the line against Puerto Rican Amanda Serrano - who has signed with Paul's promotion - in April when they will become the first female fighters to headline a card at New York's Madison Square Garden.

The April 30 bout is billed as the biggest fight in women's boxing history. Taylor, 35, will defend her lightweight belts for the sixth time since winning them in 2019.

"This is a fight I've wanted for a long, long time and I'm just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I'm in the sport for," 2012 London Olympics gold medallist Taylor said.

"People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen."

Serrano, 33, is a serious contender as a seven-weight world champion. She signed with Paul's Most Valuable Promotions last year and said she is ecstatic about the bout.

"For 13 years I've been professional and every other day I have wanted to quit ... never did I imagine making the money I have today. I mean, headlining MSG, like what?" she said.

Paul did his bit to ensure eyeballs on the event as he wore the distinct red hat with the words 'Make Boxing Great Again' on it during the promotional tour in the UK.

Last December, Paul extended his perfect record after crushing Tyron Woodley with a vicious knockout blow in the sixth round in Florida.

Paul beat former UFC champion Woodley for the second time in four months and improved his professional boxing record to 5-0.