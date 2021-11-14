Dubai to host two boxing world title bouts in December

Dubai will stage a world championship double-header when Sunny Edwards defends his IBF flyweight title against Jayson Mama and John Riel Casimero puts his WBO bantamweight title on the line against Paul Butler at the Coca-Cola Arena on December 11.

Undefeated British boxer Edwards (16-0, 4 knockouts) makes the first defence of his world title, taking on Filipino challenger Mama (16-0, 9 knockouts).

The two men were originally set to meet in September in the UK before the clash got postponed.

Casimero (31-4, 21 knockouts) - also from the Philippines - is returning after his win over Guillermo Rigondeaux in August. He now faces Briton Butler (33-2, 15 knockouts).

Casimero is one of the most devastating punchers in the division and will look to keep his momentum going in his third world championship defence.

Four-weight world champion Donnie Nietes (43-1-5, 23 knockouts) will also appear on the card, as he looks to move a step closer to another championship in a world title elimination bout.

He will be joined by unbeaten super-featherweight Archie Sharp (21-0, 9 knockouts), and former world title challenger Jono Carroll (20-2-1, 5 knockouts), who is coming off an important win against Andy Vences in September.

“We are delighted to finally announce plans for this incredible event in Dubai next month,” Richard Schaefer, president of Probellum, said.

“We made it clear from the outset that we have massive plans in store, and this world title double-header shows just that.

“The two world title fights see Casimero face Butler, while Edwards takes on Mama, and both of those bouts are set to be guaranteed excitement. With the likes of Nietes, Sharp and Carroll all competing too, fans will be treated to a night of non-stop action.”

Tickets are now available online via Coca-Cola Arena, Platinum List, and in stores at Virgin Megastores.