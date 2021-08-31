Podium finish for UAE Team Emirates at Vuelta

Matteo Trentin finishes third in stage 16 on Tuesday

Grand Prix Cycliste la Marseillaise 2021 - 42th Edition - Marseille - Marseille 171,6 km - 31/01/2021 - Matteo Trentin (ITA - UAE Team Emirates) - photo William Cannarella/CV/BettiniPhotoÂ©2021

UAE Team Emirates rider Matteo Trentin. BettiniPhoto

Aug 31, 2021

UAE Team Emirates enjoyed a memorable day at the Vuelta a Espana with Matteo Trentin finishing on the podium on Tuesday.

Tadej Pogacar returns after title defence of Tour de France and bronze at Tokyo

Dutchman Fabio Jakobsen celebrated his 25th birthday by completing a third stage win at this year's Vuelta, sprinting to victory in the 180-kilometre stage 16 ahead of Jordi Meeus and Trentin.

The UAE team took control of the race with 50km to go, putting Jakobsen under pressure. But the Deceuninck-Quickstep rider regained control to win the stage in a sprint finish.

“It was a fast race as always.The guys did a really good job on the front and we managed to split the pack and put on a bit of pressure, but there was still a long way to go," Trentin said.

"My positioning for the sprint was good but Jakobsen is in very good shape and hard to beat at the moment. Now we focus on the mountain stages where we’ll aim for another win.”

UAE Team Emirates' focus now shifts to the next stage. The 185km 17th stage will see riders complete two loops around a circuit that includes an unprecedented climb at Collada Llomena before they take on the difficult Lagos de Covadonga summit.

Updated: August 31st 2021, 6:42 PM
Cycling
