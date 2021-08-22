Thompson-Herah 0.05 seconds from Flo-Jo's 33-year-old 100m record

Elaine Thompson-Herah came within 0.05 seconds of Florence Griffith Joyner’s 33-year-old 100 metres world record as she clocked the second fastest time ever at the Diamond League meeting in Eugene.

The Jamaican blazed to victory at the Prefontaine Classic in 10.54 secs, eclipsing the 10.61 secs she ran to defend her Olympic title in Tokyo last month.

She finished well clear of compatriot Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, who clocked 10.73.

Griffith Joyner’s mark of 10.49 from 1988 has long appeared untouchable, but Thompson-Herah’s exploits this summer have brought it within reach for the first time in a generation.

“To come back with a personal best after the championships, that is amazing,” said the 29-year-old, who also won 200m and 4x100m gold in Tokyo.

“I have more races, so I don’t get too excited, too carried away. I have to continue doing the job.”

Sha’Carri Richardson, the American who missed the Olympics after testing positive for cannabis, finished last in 11.14 in her first race back following a one-month ban.

The 21-year-old, whose 10.72 from April makes her the sixth fastest woman in history, was typically defiant afterwards, saying: “I wanted to be able to come and perform after having a month off and dealing with all I was dealing with. I’m not upset with myself at all.

“This is one race. I’m not done. You know what I am capable of. Count me out if you want to. I’m here to stay.”

Dina Asher-Smith, whose 100m and 200m medal hopes in Tokyo were dashed by a hamstring injury, clocked 22.19 to finish third in the 200m, while Olympic silver medallists Laura Muir and Keely Hodgkinson were 12th and fifth in the 1500m and 800m respectively.

The biog Favourite food: Fish and seafood Favourite hobby: Socialising with friends Favourite quote: You only get out what you put in! Favourite country to visit: Italy Favourite film: Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels. Family: We all have one!

Kat Wightman's tips on how to create zones in large spaces Area carpets or rugs are the easiest way to segregate spaces while also unifying them.

Lighting can help define areas. Try pendant lighting over dining tables, and side and floor lamps in living areas.

Keep the colour palette the same in a room, but combine different tones and textures in different zone. A common accent colour dotted throughout the space brings it together.

Don’t be afraid to use furniture to break up the space. For example, if you have a sofa placed in the middle of the room, a console unit behind it will give good punctuation.

Use a considered collection of prints and artworks that work together to form a cohesive journey.

If you go... Fly from Dubai or Abu Dhabi to Chiang Mai in Thailand, via Bangkok, before taking a five-hour bus ride across the Laos border to Huay Xai. The land border crossing at Huay Xai is a well-trodden route, meaning entry is swift, though travellers should be aware of visa requirements for both countries. Flights from Dubai start at Dh4,000 return with Emirates, while Etihad flights from Abu Dhabi start at Dh2,000. Local buses can be booked in Chiang Mai from around Dh50

