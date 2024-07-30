Yousuf Almatrooshi clocked a time of 50.39secs to finish joint second alongside St Lucia's Jayhan Odlum-Smith and only 0.04secs behind heat winner Nikolas Antoniou of Cyprus. AFP
UAE swimmer Yousuf Al Matrooshi sets best time but just misses out on Olympic semi-final
Dubai athlete said before Games that he hopes to inspire other Emiratis
The National
30 July, 2024