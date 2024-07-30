Sport

Olympics

Ibrahim Adel's double lifts Egypt to shock win over Spain at Paris 2024 Olympics

Famous victory sends Pharaohs through to Friday's quarter-finals as group winners

30 July, 2024

Keep up with all the Middle East and North Africa athletes at the 2024 Paris Olympics

