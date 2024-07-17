How much do Olympic athletes get paid?

A test for the Olympic torch relay in Troyes. Reuters
A French police officer demonstrates how an anti-drone gun works during a media presentation of security systems at a military base in Velizy-Vallacoublay, south-west of Paris. AFP
The Olympic Rings are displayed on the Eiffel Tower in Paris. AFP
French judoka Clarisse Agbegnenou holdsg the Olympic Torch next to Tony Estanguet, president of the Paris 2024 Olympics and Paralympics Organising Committee, on the Eiffel Tower, as part of the Olympic torch relay in Paris. AFP
People take pictures with the Olympic Games logo at the Bastille Square in Paris. EPA
A soldier at the military camp set up in the Vincennes woods, on the outskirts of Paris. The camp, with prefabricated barracks and sleeping stretchers, is being built in the east of the French capital to house 4,500 soldiers assigned to provide additional security during the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. AP
Torchbearers pose with the Olympic flame and dancers outside The Moulin Rouge. Reuters
A banner bearing the Paris 2024 Olympic Games logo, at the Trocadero in Paris. AFP
Lieutenant General and Military Governor of Paris Christophe Abad holds the Olympic flame torch as he rides past officials including France's President Emmanuel Macron and his wife Brigitte during the Bastille Day military parade. AFP
The Eiffel Tower Stadium as the workers prepare the venue of beach volleyball events. Getty Images
Workers setting up the internet cables inside the handball arena in Paris. Getty Images
Torch bearer and French BMX world champion Matthias Dandois performs after holding the Olympic flame at the Trocadero in front of the Eiffel Tower. AFP
Olympic rings are installed in front of the Nantes train station. AFP
Members of the public take photos in front of the countdown clock for the Paris 2024 Olympics at Port de la Bourfonnais near the Eiffel Tower, Paris. PA
Stands are constructed at Place de la Concorde ahead of the Games. PA
Tourists stand on the Sacre-Coeur Basilica stairs painted with the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games colours. Reuters
The big screens at Piccadilly Circus in London marking 100 days to go before the Games begin. PA
People watch as former British Olympic artistic swimmers Asha George, Katie Clark, Sisy Wang and Emily Kuhl perform in a water tank in London to mark 100 days before the Games. Reuters
Stands are constructed on the Champ-de-Mars, near the Eiffel Tower. PA
Greek actress Mary Mina, playing the role of High Priestess, lights the flame during the Olympic Flame lighting ceremony in Greece for the Paris 2024 Olympics. Reuters
Workers build stands for this summer's Olympic Games on the Champ-de-Mars, beside the Eiffel Tower in Paris. AP
French skipper Armel Le Cleac'h poses with the Olympic torch and the Olympic lantern, in Paris. Navigator Mr Le Cleac'h will carry the Olympic flame from Brest to the Antilles next June in the ocean torch relay, which will visit six French overseas territories. AFP
Workers construct banks of seating in front of the obelisk at the La Concorde Urban Park site in central Paris. AFP
Police officers, military personnel, rescue workers and firefighters take part in an exercise simulating a terrorist attack at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, eastern France. AFP
Activists hold a banner that translates to: 'Do not leave exclusion as a legacy', during a protest to raise awareness of the social impact of the Olympics in Paris. AP
Grandstands are set up in the gardens of Chateau de Versailles, where equestrian events and the modern pentathlon will be held. EPA
The facade of Paris City Hall is decorated with the Olympic rings. EPA
Some of the French capital's Metro stations have changed their name for Olympic year. EPA
Maintenance work is carried out at the swimming pools in the Aquatics Centre, built for the Olympics in Saint Denis. AFP
Two official Olympic 'Phryges' mascots on parade at the headquarters of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Organising Committee. AFP
The Champ-de-Mars Arena is taking shape. It will host judo, para judo, wrestling and wheelchair rugby, with beach volleyball held nearby. AP
Olympic gold, silver and bronze medals in a Louis Vuitton medals trunk, which will transport and protect the gongs. Reuters
Members of the French National Police elite unit take part in an exercise drill in the Paris suburb of Draveil. AFP
The Media Village that will host journalists from around the world, in Le Bourget. AFP
Activists pose with Olympic rings outside the Orsay Museum in Paris, during a demonstration to draw attention to social inequality they say will be exacerbated by the coming event. AFP
Employees work on outfits for volunteers at a manufacturing workshop in Marseille. AFP
