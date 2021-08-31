Tokyo Paralympics: Mena athletes in action on Day 7

Morocco’s Abdeslam Hili, left, has set a new world record in the men’s 400m T12 class. Pawan Singh / The National

A total of 60 gold medals will be up for grabs across 12 disciplines on day seven of the Tokyo Paralympics. With so much going on, here are the medal hopefuls from the Mena region that we will be following on Tuesday.

Archery

Yumenoshima Ranking Field

Iran’s Alisina Manshaezadeh and Ramezan Biabani have made it through to the 1 / 8 elimination round of the men’s individual compound.

Athletics

Olympic Stadium

Afghanistan’s Hossain Rasouli will be competing in the men’s T47 class long jump.

Abdellatif Baka of Algeria holds both the world and paralympic record in the T13 class of the men’s 1500m. The double gold-medalist will be up against some tough competition in the final. Look out for Rouay Jebabli and Achraf Lahouel of Tunisia.

In the final of the women’s f56 javelin, Iran’s Hasghemiyeh Motaghian Moavi and Algeria’s Nadia Medjmedj are both going to be pushing for a medal finish.

Algeria’s Mohamed Berrahal will be racing in the final of the men’s T51 200m.

Having finished fourth in 2016, Saida Amoudi of Morocco is now one of the medal favourites in the women’s shot put, f34 class - she’s added 80cm to her personal best since then. Look out for Oman’s Iman Sarbokh and Basmiah Najim of Kuwait.

Five of the nine finalists in the men’s seated shot put F32 class are from the region, and it promises to be a stellar contest. Algeria’s Lahouari Bahlaz won silver in Rio. He and Omani Mohammed Al Mashaykhi are probably the biggest contenders for a medal. Look out for Algerians Mohamed Amchi and Ahmed Mehideb and Abdennacer Feidi of Tunisia.

Mohamed Chida holds the world record in the men’s 100m T38 class. The Tunisian will be racing in the final with Ali Al-Rikabi of Iraq.

Dina Ali Zamly of Egypt will be featuring in the women’s T37 400m final.

Morocco’s Abdeslam Hili set a new world record in the men’s 400m T12 class. He will be racing in the first heat alongside Achraf Lahouel of Tunisia. Rouay Jebabli of Tunisia will compete in the second heat, followed by Morocco’s Mahdi Afri in the third.

In the T63 high jump final, Hamada Hassan from Egypt will be looking to improve on his seventh place finish in Rio.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Silver medallist Rheed McCracken of Team Australia, gold medallist Walid Ktila of Team Tunisia and Mohamed Al Hammadi of Team United Arab Emirates on the podium after the men's 100m - T34 at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Getty

Cycling Road

Fuji International Speedway

UAE’s Ahmad Al Mansoori will be making his Paralympics debut in the men’s C2 time trial. He will set off second, after Mohamed Lahna of Morocco.

In the men’s C5 time trial, Mahdi Mohammadi of Iran will also be making his first appearance at the Games.

Football 5-a-side

Aomi Urban Sport Park

Morocco’s men will be needing a result against Spain to progress through to the semi-finals.

Shooting

Asaka Shooting Range

Qualifying world record holder and double-paralympic champion in the women’s 10m air pistol SH1, Sareh Javanmardi of Iran is gunning for a place in the final, alongside compatriot Samira Eram.

Sitting Volleyball

Makuhari Messe Hall

Iran’s men have their final group game against China.

Swimming

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Israel’s Mark Malyar, Veronika Guirenko and Erel Halevi are all back in the pool in the men’s 50m freestyle, women’s 50m backstroke and women’s 100m freestyle respectively.

Table Tennis

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Jordan’s Khetam Abu Awad and Faten Elelimat pair up to take on Great Britain in the women’s doubles, while Sameh Saleh and Ayman Zenaty serve up against Slovakia.

Wheelchair Basketball

Various venues

Algeria’s women will play against Australia in the women’s classification playoff for 9th and 10th position.

Stats at a glance: Cost: 1.05 billion pounds (Dh 4.8 billion) Number in service: 6 Complement 191 (space for up to 285) Top speed: over 32 knots Range: Over 7,000 nautical miles Length 152.4 m Displacement: 8,700 tonnes Beam: 21.2 m Draught: 7.4 m

Credit Score explained What is a credit score? In the UAE your credit score is a number generated by the Al Etihad Credit Bureau (AECB), which represents your credit worthiness – in other words, your risk of defaulting on any debt repayments. In this country, the number is between 300 and 900. A low score indicates a higher risk of default, while a high score indicates you are a lower risk. Why is it important? Financial institutions will use it to decide whether or not you are a credit risk. Those with better scores may also receive preferential interest rates or terms on products such as loans, credit cards and mortgages. How is it calculated? The AECB collects information on your payment behaviour from banks as well as utilitiy and telecoms providers. How can I improve my score? By paying your bills on time and not missing any repayments, particularly your loan, credit card and mortgage payments. It is also wise to limit the number of credit card and loan applications you make and to reduce your outstanding balances. How do I know if my score is low or high? By checking it. Visit one of AECB’s Customer Happiness Centres with an original and valid Emirates ID, passport copy and valid email address. Liv. customers can also access the score directly from the banking app. How much does it cost? A credit report costs Dh100 while a report with the score included costs Dh150. Those only wanting the credit score pay Dh60. VAT is payable on top.

Volunteers offer workers a lifeline Community volunteers have swung into action delivering food packages and toiletries to the men. When provisions are distributed, the men line up in long queues for packets of rice, flour, sugar, salt, pulses, milk, biscuits, shaving kits, soap and telecom cards. Volunteers from St Mary’s Catholic Church said some workers came to the church to pray for their families and ask for assistance. Boxes packed with essential food items were distributed to workers in the Dubai Investments Park and Ras Al Khaimah camps last week. Workers at the Sonapur camp asked for Dh1,600 towards their gas bill. “Especially in this year of tolerance we consider ourselves privileged to be able to lend a helping hand to our needy brothers in the Actco camp," Father Lennie Connully, parish priest of St Mary’s. Workers spoke of their helplessness, seeing children’s marriages cancelled because of lack of money going home. Others told of their misery of being unable to return home when a parent died. “More than daily food, they are worried about not sending money home for their family,” said Kusum Dutta, a volunteer who works with the Indian consulate.

Recipe: Spirulina Coconut Brothie Ingredients

1 tbsp Spirulina powder

1 banana

1 cup unsweetened coconut milk (full fat preferable)

1 tbsp fresh turmeric or turmeric powder

½ cup fresh spinach leaves

½ cup vegan broth

2 crushed ice cubes (optional)



Method

Blend all the ingredients together on high in a high-speed blender until smooth and creamy.

THE BIO Born: Mukalla, Yemen, 1979 Education: UAE University, Al Ain Family: Married with two daughters: Asayel, 7, and Sara, 6 Favourite piece of music: Horse Dance by Naseer Shamma Favourite book: Science and geology Favourite place to travel to: Washington DC Best advice you’ve ever been given: If you have a dream, you have to believe it, then you will see it.

