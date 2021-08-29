Tokyo Paralympics: the Mena athletes in action on Day 5

Full day of action on the first Sunday of the Paralympics, which sees the opening of the 5-a-side football.
Archery
Yumenoshima Ranking Field
Having scored a personal best in the preliminary rounds of the women’s individual compound, Farzaneh Asgari of Iran is through to the elimination rounds. She will be up against Spain’s Carmen Rubio in the 1/16 elimination. Then in the evening session Asgari will be teaming up with Ramezan Bianani as they take on a pair from Great Britain in the mixed team compound quarter-final.
Athletics
Olympic Stadium
Husam Azzam is the sole paralympic representative of Palestine. This will be the 45-year-olds 6th Paralympic outing, the Sydey bronze and Athens silver medallist will be throwing in the seated shot put (F53) today alongside Alireza Mokhtari Hemami of Iran.
Reigning Paralympic champion and record holder in the men’s standing shot put (F40 class), Garrah Tnaiash of Iraq will be battling it out against Portugal’s Miguel Monteiro. The 20-year-old Portuguese set a new world record this year.
World and Paralympic record holder, Mohamed Berrahal of Algeria will be throwing for gold in the final of the seated discus throw.
Strong North African contingent in the final of the women’s seated javelin. Yousra Ben Jemaa of Tunisia has one of the longest throws this season out of the finalists. She will be joined by compatriot Sawsen Ben Mbarek, and Moroccans Fouzia El Kassioui and Saida Amoudi.
Lynda Hamri also from Algeria will be looking for a place on the podium in the women’s T12 long jump. She won silver in London and bronze in Rio, can she go all the way today?
Iraq’s Fatimah Suwaed will be running in the final of the women’s 200m T35 class.
Hoping to make it to the final of the men’s T13 100m are Algerian’s Salah Khelaifa, and Vahid Alinajmi of Iran.
Abdulrahman Al-Qurashi of Saudi Arabia will be running in for a place in the final of the men’s 400m T53 class.
Football 5-a-side
Aomi Urban Sport Park
Morocco’s men take on 2016 bronze medallists Argentina in their opening match.
Goalball
Makuhari Messe Hall
Israel’s women will be taking on the Chinese in their Group game, while Algeria are up against the USA.
Judo
Nippon Budokan
Abderrahmane Chetouane of Algeria will begin his tournament facing the host-nation’s Haruka Hirose in the men’s -90kg.
Iranian’s Vahid Nouri and Mohammad Kheirollahzadeh will begin their competitions in the quarterfinals of the Men’s 90kg and +100kg, respectively.
Powerlifting
Tokyo International Forum
Four more finals today in the International Forum, with some elite MENA talent to follow.
UAE’s very own Mohammed Khamis Khalaf will be defending his 2016 title in the men’s -88kg competition. He will have some tough competition, namely Abdelkareem Khattab from Jordan who lifted a world record 240kg in June this year. Look out too for 2012 champion Hany Adbelhady from Egypt.
Three-time medallist, Egyptian Amal Mahmoud will be once again looking to get on the podium in the women’s -73kg competition.
In the women’s -79kg competition, Egyptian Gehan Hassan, Moroccan Sanae Soubane and Asma Issa from Jordan will all be worth watching.
In the men’s -97kg tournament, Mohamed Ahmed from Egypyt, Seyedhamed Solhipouravanji of Iran and Mutaz AlJuneidi of Jordan all have a shot at the podium.
Sitting Volleyball
Makuhari Messe Hall
Egypt’s men open their Paralympic campaign against hosts Japan.
Swimming
Tokyo Aquatics Centre
21-year-old world record holder, Mark Malyar of Israel is on the hunt for another gold in his first Paralympic Games. After winning the 200m medley SM7, he now goes for more glory in the 400m freestyle. Look out too for compatriots Veronika Guirenko and Bashar Halabi in the heats of the women’s 50m backstroke and 100m breaststroke respectively.
Malak Abdelshafi of Egypt will be making her Paralympic debut as well, the 18-year-old will be racing in the SB4 class of the women’s 100m breaststroke.
Triathlon
Odaiba Marine Park
Fathi Zwoukhi is the only Mena athlete participating in any of the triathlons this year. The 35-year-old from Gabes will be lining up in the men’s PTWC race, first of the day.
Wheelchair Basketball
Various venues
Iran’s men take on Great Britain, while Algeria face against Germany in the same group. Algeria’s women go head-to-head with the USA.
