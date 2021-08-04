Tokyo 2020: Andre De Grasse 'finally' clinches Olympic gold after winning 200m

Andre De Grasse celebrates after winning gold in the 200m at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

Andre De Grasse's wait for an Olympic gold medal finally came to an end on Wednesday after the Canadian sprinter produced a scorching national record run to win the 200 metres title at the Tokyo Games.

De Grasse, who had already claimed the 100m bronze in Tokyo to go with the two bronzes and one silver he won at the 2016 Rio Games, finally fulfilled his potential under the clear night sky at the Olympic Stadium.

The 26-year-old did so with a time of 19.62 seconds to become the eighth fastest man over the 200m distance.

De Grasse, 26, became the first Olympic 200m champion since Jamaican Usain Bolt, who won gold at three consecutive Olympics from the 2008 Beijing Games before retiring in 2017.

For most of the race, however, it looked like De Grasse would again finish with any medal but gold.

He came into the turn third but found another gear to surge past his American rivals in the last 40 metres and claim victory with a Canadian national record.

The last time the United States won this event was in 2004, when they swept the medals.

"I've been through so much these last five years on and off the track," said De Grasse, who celebrated his victory with a video call to partner, American hurdler Nia Ali, where he could be seen to be saying "finally" during their conversation.

"In 2016 I was a kid and inexperienced, but now I have so many expectations to come away with medals and I wanted to show the world all my injuries are behind me and I can bring home a gold medal."

Noah Lyles had established himself as the world's top 200m sprinter in 2018 by winning all of his races over the distance and posting a series of sub-19.7 times.

World champion Lyles, who came to Tokyo with a 2021 world-leading time of 19.74 set in the US trials, appeared poised to end his country's long wait, but he was passed by his teammate Kenny Bednarek, who took the silver medal with a time 19.68, and had to settle for bronze in 19.74.

Bednarek had arrived in Tokyo in red-hot form after his 19.78 personal best at the U.S. Olympic trials and running in the lane next to De Grasse helped him through.

American Erriyon Knighton, 17, who has taken Bolt's Under-20 world record, missed out on becoming the youngest medallist in a men's athletics event by finishing fourth.

