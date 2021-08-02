Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali wins men's 3,000m steeplechase gold

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali wins the men's 3000m steeplechase final at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at the Olympic Stadium. (JEWEL SAMAD/AFP)

Morocco's Soufiane El Bakkali won gold in the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase final at the Olympic Stadium on Monday.

Ethiopian Lamecha Girma took silver while Benjamin Kigen of Kenya claimed bronze.

El Bakkali, 25, was fourth in the 2016 Olympics and claimed bronze at the 2019 world championships. But at the Tokyo Games, he took the top prize with a time of 8:08.90.

El Bakkali came into the final with the season's second best time and was one of the favourites. Girma came in second with a time of 8:10.38, followed by Kigen in 8:11.45.

El Bakkali thus ended Kenya's reign in the division; Kenyans had won nine straight Olympic golds in 3,000m steeplechase.

At the start of the race, it looked like a contest between Kenya and Ethiopia for the medals. Girma and compatriot Getnet Wale took the lead, ahead of Kigen and Abraham Kibiwot.

The Ethiopians were ahead with one lap remaining. But El Bakkali moved up to third and when Wale took a tumble, the Moroccan surged ahead on the final bend and clinched gold.

