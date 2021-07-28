Saudi rower Husein Alireza's Games voyage and life as an athlete in the Olympic Village

It has been a remarkable journey for Husein Alireza, the first rower to represent Saudi Arabia in the Olympic Games. From picking up rowing as a fun activity at university, Alireza has become an Olympic athlete.

Alireza has had to undergo intense months-long training camps with his coach and former Team GB silver medalist Bill Barry in order to realise his dreams, which has now taken him all the way to the Tokyo Games.

After years of preparation and just weeks before the Olympics, Alireza was hit with injury; a fractured rib resulting in a punctured lung, the complications of which would be season-ending for any elite rower. Determined to compete and make his mark in the sport, Alireza marched on.

Ahead of his semi-finals in the men’s single sculls on Thursday morning, Husein talked to The National about his Olympic experience so far, including the 24 hours in which he had to compete twice with reduced lung capacity and carry the Saudi flag in the Olympic ceremony - a moment that was bittersweet - his mother passing away last year, among other major life moments.

The Saudi Arabian rower has big plans and has put in motion a ‘movement’ to bring rowing to Saudi Arabia and expand the sport in the Middle East.

Watch as Alireza shows what life is like as an Olympic rower, with a sneak peek of his living quarters in Tokyo, including the famous cardboard bed.

The Facility’s Versatility Between the start of the 2020 IPL on September 20, and the end of the Pakistan Super League this coming Thursday, the Zayed Cricket Stadium has had an unprecedented amount of traffic.

Never before has a ground in this country – or perhaps anywhere in the world – had such a volume of major-match cricket.

And yet scoring has remained high, and Abu Dhabi has seen some classic encounters in every format of the game.



October 18, IPL, Kolkata Knight Riders tied with Sunrisers Hyderabad

The two playoff-chasing sides put on 163 apiece, before Kolkata went on to win the Super Over



January 8, ODI, UAE beat Ireland by six wickets

A century by CP Rizwan underpinned one of UAE’s greatest ever wins, as they chased 270 to win with an over to spare



February 6, T10, Northern Warriors beat Delhi Bulls by eight wickets

The final of the T10 was chiefly memorable for a ferocious over of fast bowling from Fidel Edwards to Nicholas Pooran



March 14, Test, Afghanistan beat Zimbabwe by six wickets

Eleven wickets for Rashid Khan, 1,305 runs scored in five days, and a last session finish



June 17, PSL, Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by 15 runs

Usman Khawaja scored a hundred as Islamabad posted the highest score ever by a Pakistan team in T20 cricket

