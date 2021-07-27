Today at the Olympics: the Mena athletes to watch on day five in Tokyo

Egypt's Omar Assar will compete in the table tennis quarter-finals. AFP

A number of star names are making their way out of the Tokyo Olympics, with Naomsi Osaka the latest one on the list.

But there are still a number of athletes from the Mena region who are still competing, which should keep your interest high.

Below is the list of athletes from the region competing on Wednesday.

Archery - women’s, men’s individual eliminations

Yumenoshima Final Field

The individual competitions continue today. In the men’s competition, Iran’s Milad Vaziri Teymoorlooei will be opening his campaign looking to cause a major upset, as he takes on multiple Olympic medalist and world number one in the recurve, Brady Ellison from the US.

Also in the men’s, Itay Shanny from Israel is drawn against the host nation’s Hiroki Muto, while Egypt's Amal Adam starts her competition against Minhee Jang, from South Korea in the women’s competition.

Badminton - women’s and men’s singles and doubles group play

Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

Lots of talent on show today in badminton. Watch Iran’s Soraya Aghaeihajiagha as she serves up against world number nine, Bing Jiao He from China.

Basketball

Saitama Super Arena

Having narrowly lost their opening match, Iran will be hoping to capitalise on the US’s shock defeat to France. Both teams will be needing a win from this to have any chance of qualifying for the knock-out stages.

Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan of Team Qatar. Getty

Beach Volleyball - women’s and men’s preliminary group rounds

Shiokaze Park

With a strong win against the Swiss, Qatari double, Cherif Younousse and Ahmed Tijan have gotten off to a great start in the men’s volleyball. They will look to build on this when they take on Italians, Rossi and Carambula today.

Boxing - Various preliminaries

Kokugican Arena

Several weight divisions featuring excellent fighters all battling it out in the last round of 16.

First up is Egypt’s Abdelrahman Abdelgawwad vs Team GB’s Benjamin Whittaker in the men’s light heavyweight (75-81kg) class.

Then in the evening session, Daniyal Shahbakhsh from Iran will be fighting Cuba’s Lazaro Alvarez in the men’s featherweight (52-57kg). Around an hour later Mohammed Houmri from Algeria will also be taking on a Cuban, Arlen Lopez in the men’s light heavy (75-81kg) class.

Look out too for Algeria’s Ichrak Chaib who will be going toe-to-toe with Pooja Rani of India in the women’s middleweight (69-75kg).

Cycling Road

Fuji International Speedway

Both women and men’s individual time trials are happening today. Look out for Israel’s Omer Shapira in the women’s time trial.

Meanwhile there are several Mena men hitting the road on the speedway, Iran’s Saeid Safarzadeh, Algeria’s Azzedine Lagab, Amanuel Ghebreigzabhier from Eritrea, and Syrian Ahmad Wais representing the Refugee Olympic Team.

Fencing - men's sabre team matches

Makuhari Messe

It’s finals day for the men’s sabre teams. Egypt will take on Japan and Iran take on Italy in the quarterfinals.

Football - men’s

Various

Egypt will be going for a strong win against Australia knowing it could take them through to the knockout stages. Saudi Arabia will be hoping for a strong finish in their final game against Brazil.

Judo - women’s -70kg and men’s -90kg

Nippon Budokan

Several Mena judokas to look out for on medals day in the women’s -70kg and men’s -90kg weight categories.

In the women’s -70kg class, Assmaa Niang from Morocco will start her campaign against Alice Bellandi from Italy, while Tunisia’s Nihel Landolsi will taken on Anna Bernholm from Sweden.

In the men’s -90kg, Israel’s Li Kochman opening contest will be against David Klammert representing Czech Republic.

Flag bearers of Algeria Amel Melih and Mohamed Flissi. EPA

Sailing - various

Enoshima, Fukisawa and Kamakura

We are halfway through the windsurfing and both of Israel’s windsurfers find themselves in fifth place, half way through the competitions. Yoav Cohen is just eight points off the top three in the men’s and Katy Spychakov trailing by 11. Both will be pushing for a podium spot in Kamakura today.

Shooting - women and men’s trap qualification

Asaka shooting/ shotgun ranges

Double Olympian and 2019 Asian Champion Ray Bassil from Lebanon will be fighting for a place in the final of the women’s trap. Also in the field is 2019 African Games and African Championships winner, Maggy Ashmawy from Egypt.

In the men’s competition there are several Mena contenders to follow: World Cup winner and 2019 Asian Championship winner Talal AlRashidi along with Abdulrahman Al Faihan from Kuwait, Abdel Aziz Mehelba and Ahmed Zaher of Egypt, and Mohammed Al Rumaihi from Qatar.

Swimming - various

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

As well as some big finals to watch out for in the Tokyo Aquatics Centre, several heats will be getting underway featuring Mena men and women.

In the women’s 100m freestyle, Amel Melih of Algeria and Farida Osman of Egypt will be in the same heat. Andrea Murez of Israel will also be looking for a qualifying place.

Other Israelis will be in the pool throughout the day, Yakov Toumarkin will be racing in the 200m backstroke mens, Gal Cohen Groumi and Ron Polonsky in the 200m men’s medley. Anastasia Gorbenko will be pushing for her second Olympic final in the 200m breaststroke.

Table tennis - women’s and men’s singles

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Egypt’s Omar Assar has made it to the quarterfinals of the men’s table-tennis where he will be taking on Rio 2016 Champion, Ma Long from China.

Volleyball - men’s

Ariake Arena

Having beaten both Poland and Venezuela, the Islamic Republic of Iran will be wanting to make the most of their momentum when they take on Canada. Victory over the Canadians would put them in an almost certain position to qualify for the knock-out stages from Pool A.

Meanwhile, in Pool B Tunisia are yet to pick up a win, but will be hoping they can get a result against the USA.

Weightlifting - men’s 73kg

Tokyo International Forum

Morocco’s Abderrahim Moum, Mahmoud Alhumayd from Saudi Arabia, and Karem Ben Hnia from Tunisia will be competing today.

