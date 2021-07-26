Tom Daley finally wins Olympic gold as he and Matty Lee win synchronised diving event

Tom Daley won Olympic gold at the fourth attempt as his and Matty Lee won the synchronised 10 metres platform in Tokyo in stunning fashion.
The nerveless British duo posted a total of 471.81 points and were never out of the top two places. They stormed to the Olympic title 1.23 points ahead of China, with the Russian Olympic Committee third.
Daley, 27, had tears in his eyes as he finally finally reached the Olympic summit, adding gold to the bronzes he won at the London 2012 and Rio 2016 Games.
Daley said he could not believe it after securing his first Olympic gold medal at his fourth games.
“I mean to finally have this gold medal around my neck after so many – I mean I’ve been diving now for 20 years and this is my fourth Olympic Games and lots of people probably would have counted me out of this Olympics being the older person but I’m in the best shape physically and mentally,” Daley told the BBC.
“With the support of Matty coming into this competition and the way that we’ve been preparing, I think we’ve just had that unstoppable mentality this year and this is the first year that I’ve ever been able to think like that – that we are the ones to beat.
“I still honestly can’t believe what’s happening and I honestly didn’t think I would get there in the first place, but here we are.”
The pair started well after an inward one-and-a-half somersault pike in the first round and continued their form to lead with two rounds left.
They scored 93.96 in the fourth round with an impressive backwards three-and-a-half somersaults pike to take charge.
A fifth dive – a reverse three-and-a-half somersaults tuck – earned 89.76 points to put the pressure on China ahead of the final round.
The British pair were 1.74 points ahead and an impressive forward four-and-half somersault tuck earned them 101.01 points and China could not catch them with their final effort.
Lee, 23, was left praying pool-side as the scores for China's last dive confirmed that he and Daley had won.
For Daley it is reward for a life lived in the public eye since childhood.
He began diving at the age of seven and there was a media frenzy around him when he competed at the 2008 Beijing Games as a fresh-faced schoolboy of just 14.
A year later, in Rome, Daley won gold at the world championships to underline his prodigious talent.
But there were growing pains. He was bullied at school and in 2011 his father, Rob, died of cancer aged 40.
There was immense pressure on Daley as a home gold-medal prospect -- and one of the faces -- of the London Games.
He did not quite live up to the hype, winning bronze in the 10m platform, and recently told the BBC: "Looking back, I sometimes wonder, 'Was that my time? Could it have been gold?'
Daley has said that it was only after the London Games that the death of his father really hit him.
There were also injuries, he considered quitting diving and speculation constantly swirled about his sexuality.
In late 2013, when he was 19, he came out as gay and is now married to the Oscar-winning film-maker Dustin Lance Black.
Together they have a young son, Robbie, named after Daley's father.
At Rio 2016, Daley won bronze again, this time alongside Daniel Goodfellow.
Date started: June 2016
Founders: Gregor Amon and Kevin Czok
Based: Dubai
Sector: Travel Tech
Size: 10 employees
Funding: $350,000 (Dh1.3 million)
Investors: five angel investors (undisclosed except for Amar Shubar)
Director: Abhishek Chaubey
Producer: RSVP Movies, Azure Entertainment
Cast: Sushant Singh Rajput, Manoj Bajpayee, Ashutosh Rana, Bhumi Pednekar, Ranvir Shorey
Rating: 3/5
Manal Ataya: Museums have a big role to play in fighting racism
Rashmee Roshan Lall: It's too early for US museums to be recording the pandemic
Melissa Gronlund: Dubai's art spaces fear for their future
Profile Periscope Media
Founder: Smeetha Ghosh, one co-founder (anonymous)
Launch year: 2020
Employees: four – plans to add another 10 by July 2021
Financing stage: $250,000 bootstrap funding, approaching VC firms this year
Investors: Co-founders
Nancy 9 (Hassa Beek)
Nancy Ajram
(In2Musica)
18
This is how many recognised sects Lebanon is home to, along with about four million citizens
450,000
More than this many Palestinian refugees are registered with UNRWA in Lebanon, with about 45 per cent of them living in the country’s 12 refugee camps
1.5 million
There are just under 1 million Syrian refugees registered with the UN, although the government puts the figure upwards of 1.5m
73
The percentage of stateless people in Lebanon, who are not of Palestinian origin, born to a Lebanese mother, according to a 2012-2013 study by human rights organisation Frontiers Ruwad Association
18,000
The number of marriages recorded between Lebanese women and foreigners between the years 1995 and 2008, according to a 2009 study backed by the UN Development Programme
77,400
The number of people believed to be affected by the current nationality law, according to the 2009 UN study
4,926
This is how many Lebanese-Palestinian households there were in Lebanon in 2016, according to a census by the Lebanese-Palestinian dialogue committee
Saturday
AC Milan v Sampdoria (2.30pm kick-off UAE)
Atalanta v Udinese (5pm)
Benevento v Parma (5pm)
Cagliari v Hellas Verona (5pm)
Genoa v Fiorentina (5pm)
Lazio v Spezia (5pm)
Napoli v Crotone (5pm)
Sassuolo v Roma (5pm)
Torino v Juventus (8pm)
Bologna v Inter Milan (10.45pm)
Director: Kangana Ranaut, Krish Jagarlamudi
Producer: Zee Studios, Kamal Jain
Cast: Kangana Ranaut, Ankita Lokhande, Danny Denzongpa, Atul Kulkarni
Rating: 2.5/5
Proudest achievement: “I came to a new country and started this shop”
Favourite TV programme: the news
Favourite place in Dubai: Al Fahidi. “They started the metro in 2009 and I didn’t take it yet.”
Family: six sons in Dubai and a daughter in Faisalabad
This article is part of a guide on where to live in the UAE. Our reporters will profile some of the country’s most desirable districts, provide an estimate of rental prices and introduce you to some of the residents who call each area home.
Huddersfield Town 1 Manchester City 2
Huddersfield: Otamendi (45'+1 og), van La Parra (red card 90'+6)
Man City: Agüero (47' pen), Sterling (84')
Man of the match: Christopher Schindler (Huddersfield Town)
Alwyn Stephen says much of his success is a result of taking an educated chance on business decisions.
His advice to anyone starting out in business is to have no fear as life is about taking on challenges.
“If you have the ambition and dream of something, follow that dream, be positive, determined and set goals.
"Nothing and no-one can stop you from succeeding with the right work application, and a little bit of luck along the way.”
Mr Stephen sells his luxury fragrances at selected perfumeries around the UAE, including the House of Niche Boutique in Al Seef.
He relaxes by spending time with his family at home, and enjoying his wife’s India cooking.
