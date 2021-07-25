Today at the Olympics: the Mena athletes to watch on day three in Tokyo

Day 2 at Tokyo 2020 Seraj Abdulrahim Al Saleem of Saudi Arabia competes during the weightlifting men's 61kg preliminary round at the Tokyo International Forum. (Chris Graythen/Getty)

Expect more high-octane action on day three of the Tokyo Olympics as athletes fight it out for medals.

The opening two days of the Games saw many incredible performances and some shocking results. Below is a list of athletes from the Mena region who will be competing on Monday.

Badminton (women’s, men’s, mixed doubles and singles)

Musashino Forest Sport Plaza

The group stage play continues today in women’s, men’s singles and doubles.

As luck of the draw would have it, Egypt will be taking on the Netherlands in both the mixed doubles and women’s doubles play, with Doha Hany playing in both matches. Iranian Soraya Aghaeihajiagha’s opens her campaign in the women’s single play while Israel’s Misha Zilberman will be looking to build on his opening victory over 2019 World Champion bronze medalist Bhamidipati Sai Praneeth, when he takes on the Netherlands Mark Caljouw.

Boxing - Various preliminaries

Kokugican Arena

Plenty more action in the ring today as the preliminary rounds continue in the men’s fly and middleweights and women’s featherweight classes.

Seyedshahin Mousavi Iran won bronze at the Asian Championships this year. The middleweight (69-75kg) fighter will be going toe-to-toe with Japan’s Yuto Moriwaki. In the same weight class, Algeria’s Younes Nemouchi takes on Ugandan Kavuma David Ssemujju.

Fencing

Makuhari Messe

Tunisia, Algeria and Egypt will be represented in the men’s foil individual and women’s sabre individual competitions today.

Tunisia’s Amira Ben Chaabane will be looking to pull off an upset against world number seven Liza Pusztai from Hungary in the women’s sabre.

Handball - men’s

Yoyogi National Stadium

Having gotten off to a strong start, beating Portugal 37-31 on Friday, Egypt’s men will be hoping to cause problems for Denmark, a team highly expected to finish on the podium.

Victor Scvortov, left, of the UAE. Courtesy IJF

Judo - women’s -57kg and men’s -73kg

Nippon Budokan

Plenty of judokas to be keeping up with on competition day for the women’s -57kg and men’s -73kg weight categories.

In the men’s -73kg weight class, UAE’s hopes lie with Victor Scvortov. Ranked 20th in the world, his opening elimination game will be against the 2021 World Championship silver medalist Tommy Macias from Sweden.

In the women’s -57kg class, we will be keeping an eye on the progress of Ghofran Khelifi, the three-time African Championships Winner from Tunisia.

Shooting - women’s and men’s skeet

Asaka Shooting/ Shotgun ranges

In the women’s skeet, Morocco’s Ibtissam Marirhi will begin day two in 18th after her efforts on first qualifying day, and Bahrain’s Maryam Hassani in 26th.

In the men’s competition, UAE’s Saif bin Futais will be hoping to improve on his totals yesterday to make the final. Abdullah Alrashidi, representing Kuwait, dropped just one shot off a perfect score on the first day of qualifying, leaving him in joint sixth while Egypt’s Azmy Mehelba dropped one more.

Sailing - various

Enoshima and Kamakura

In the women’s windsurfing, Katy Spychakov of Israel has gotten off to a great start, and is currently placed in fifth after three races. She will be back in the water today.

Egypt’s Aly Badawy finished 32nd in yesterday’s one person dinghy race, today he has two more races to climb the tables.

Surfing

Tsurigasaki Surfing Beach

Having gotten off to a strong start yesterday, Moroccan Ramzi Boukhaim has been drawn against Frenchman Michel Bourez in the third round of the men’s surfing event.

Egypt's Aly Badawy competes in the men's one-person dinghy laser race 1. AFP

Swimming - various

Tokyo Aquatics Centre

Lebanon’s Gabriella Doueihy and Morocco’s Lina Khiyara will both be competing in the same heat of the women’s 200m freestyle. Look out for Israel’s Andrea Murez who will be swimming a few minutes later.

Table tennis - women’s and men’s singles

Tokyo Metropolitan Gymnasium

Two Egyptian’s remain in the singles tournaments. Omar Assar will face Ukraine Lei Kou in the second round of the men’s singles, and Dina Meshref will play in the third round of the women’s competition.

Taekwondo - women’s -67kg and men’s -80kg

Makuhari Messe

Two big names in the men’s -80kg class to follow here will be Egypt’s Seif Eissa (world number five) and Jordan’s Saleh Elsharabarty (ranked sixth). Both are looking to build on gold medals in the African Championships and Asian Championships this year, respectively.

Julyana Al-Sadeq from Jordan is ranked 9th in the world in the women’s -67kg class. She will be opening up her campaign against Brazilian Milena Titoneli, ranked 10th in what promises to be a great contest. Look out too for Egypt’s Heaya Wahba who starts her run in against world number six, Magda Wiet Henin from France.

Triathlon - men’s

Odaiba Marine Park

Out of the 56 athletes will be swimming 1,500m, cycling 40km and running 10km, we will be following a few athletes from the region.

The Shachar brothers, Sagiv and Ran, will be representing Israel. Mohamad Maso from Syria and Mehdi Essadiq from Morocco will be in the field.

Volleyball - men’s preliminary round

Ariake Arena

After their bruising 3-0 defeat to Rio 2016 gold medalists Brazil on Friday, Tunisia’s men will be looking to bounce back against France today.

Lowest Test scores 26 - New Zealand v England at Auckland, March 1955 30 - South Africa v England at Port Elizabeth, Feb 1896 30 - South Africa v England at Birmingham, June 1924 35 - South Africa v England at Cape Town, April 1899 36 - South Africa v Australia at Melbourne, Feb. 1932 36 - Australia v England at Birmingham, May 1902 36 - India v Australia at Adelaide, Dec. 2020 38 - Ireland v England at Lord's, July 2019 42 - New Zealand v Australia in Wellington, March 1946 42 - Australia v England in Sydney, Feb. 1888

if you go The flights Air Astana flies direct from Dubai to Almaty from Dh2,440 per person return, and to Astana (via Almaty) from Dh2,930 return, both including taxes. The hotels Rooms at the Ritz-Carlton Almaty cost from Dh1,944 per night including taxes; and in Astana the new Ritz-Carlton Astana (www.marriott) costs from Dh1,325; alternatively, the new St Regis Astana costs from Dh1,458 per night including taxes. When to visit March-May and September-November Visas Citizens of many countries, including the UAE do not need a visa to enter Kazakhstan for up to 30 days. Contact the nearest Kazakhstan embassy or consulate.

Getting there The flights Flydubai operates up to seven flights a week to Helsinki. Return fares to Helsinki from Dubai start from Dh1,545 in Economy and Dh7,560 in Business Class. The stay Golden Crown Igloos in Levi offer stays from Dh1,215 per person per night for a superior igloo; www.leviniglut.net Panorama Hotel in Levi is conveniently located at the top of Levi fell, a short walk from the gondola. Stays start from Dh292 per night based on two people sharing; www. golevi.fi/en/accommodation/hotel-levi-panorama Arctic Treehouse Hotel in Rovaniemi offers stays from Dh1,379 per night based on two people sharing; www.arctictreehousehotel.com

Company Fact Box Company name/date started: Abwaab Technologies / September 2019 Founders: Hamdi Tabbaa, co-founder and CEO. Hussein Alsarabi, co-founder and CTO Based: Amman, Jordan Sector: Education Technology Size (employees/revenue): Total team size: 65. Full-time employees: 25. Revenue undisclosed Stage: early-stage startup Investors: Adam Tech Ventures, Endure Capital, Equitrust, the World Bank-backed Innovative Startups SMEs Fund, a London investment fund, a number of former and current executives from Uber and Netflix, among others.

