Iranian refugee Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin on the brink of medal and history at Tokyo Games

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin, left, of the IOC Refugee Team competes against Tatiana Minina of Team Russia Olympic Committee during the women's -57kg taekwondo semi-final at the Tokyo Olympic Games on Sunday, July 25, 2021. (Maja Hitij/Getty)

Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin, the first female Iranian athlete to win an Olympic medal and who is now representing the Refugee Team at the Tokyo Games, is one step away from medal glory.

Zenoorin, 23, fled Iran to find refuge in Germany in 2020. One year later, she is on the brink of history as she aims to win the Refugee Olympic Team’s first-ever medal.

Read more Tunisia teen Ahmed Hafnaoui dedicates stunning 400m freestyle gold to his family

Her journey in Japan has been as incredible as the years leading up to it. In the first round of women’s -57kg taekwondo category, she had to overcome the challenge of Iran's Nahid Kiyani Chandeh on Sunday.

Zenoorin made a strong start in her quest for a second Olympic medal. She won against her former compatriot 18-9. She then defeated Team GB’s reigning double Olympic champion Jade Jones.

After a tight match with Jones, Zenoorin - bronze medallist at Rio 2016 - advanced to the quarter-finals to face Asian champion Lijun Zhou of China. The match ended 9-8 in favour of Zenoorin.

However in the semi-final, Zenoorin lost to Tatiana Minima from the Russian Olympic Committee 10-3.

While the Iranian refugee's dream of an Olympic gold has ended, she still has a chance to end up on the podium.

Her final fight is scheduled for later on Sunday, where she fights in the bronze medal match. And if she succeeds, Zenoorin will fulfil the dream of her and other refugees.

Success is bound to be special for Zenoorin who, at the time of leaving Iran in 2000, published a long goodbye message to the people of Iran on her Instagram account. In her post, she explained why she took the decision to flee and live as a homeless, which was “harder than winning an Olympic medal”.

“I am one of the millions of repressed women in Iran who have been playing games for years,” she wrote, “I wore whatever they said. I repeated every sentence they ordered."

She ended her message saying: “But wherever I am, I will remain a child of Iran. I give back to your encouragement and I have no desire other than your trust in the difficult path I have taken."

Zenoorin took up the sport at the age of seven because her local gym back in Iran offered only one option - taekwondo. Luckily, her childhood coach saw her as a potential Olympic champion.

Success followed quickly as she won gold in Nanjing 2014 Youth Summer Olympic Games. Two years later, she made history in Rio.

“Today was a special day for the Iranian team”, said Azadeh Pikaroh, an Iranian journalist, after the match between Zenoorin and Chandeh on Sunday. “We love them both, Kimia is a national pride and Kiyani has done her best”.

According to Pikaroh, Chandeh’s current coach Mehro Kamrani was Zenoorin's childhood mentor and the person who helped her win bronze in Rio.

“They are best friends”, said Pikaroh. “It was tough for Kiyani because of this situation. It was definitely something exceptional to happen, having two Iranians compete against each other in the first round, we have mixed feelings."

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

Sinopharm vaccine explained The Sinopharm vaccine was created using techniques that have been around for decades. “This is an inactivated vaccine. Simply what it means is that the virus is taken, cultured and inactivated," said Dr Nawal Al Kaabi, chair of the UAE's National Covid-19 Clinical Management Committee. "What is left is a skeleton of the virus so it looks like a virus, but it is not live." This is then injected into the body. "The body will recognise it and form antibodies but because it is inactive, we will need more than one dose. The body will not develop immunity with one dose," she said. "You have to be exposed more than one time to what we call the antigen." The vaccine should offer protection for at least months, but no one knows how long beyond that. Dr Al Kaabi said early vaccine volunteers in China were given shots last spring and still have antibodies today. “Since it is inactivated, it will not last forever," she said.

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The specs Engine: four-litre V6 and 3.5-litre V6 twin-turbo Transmission: six-speed and 10-speed Power: 271 and 409 horsepower Torque: 385 and 650Nm Price: from Dh229,900 to Dh355,000

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

The five pillars of Islam 1. Fasting 2. Prayer 3. Hajj 4. Shahada 5. Zakat

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

MATCH INFO Uefa Champions League semi-final, first leg Bayern Munich 1

Kimmich (27') Real Madrid 2

Marcelo (43'), Asensio (56')

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

Closing the loophole on sugary drinks As The National reported last year, non-fizzy sugared drinks were not covered when the original tax was introduced in 2017. Sports drinks sold in supermarkets were found to contain, on average, 20 grams of sugar per 500ml bottle. The non-fizzy drink AriZona Iced Tea contains 65 grams of sugar – about 16 teaspoons – per 680ml can. The average can costs about Dh6, which would rise to Dh9. Drinks such as Starbucks Bottled Mocha Frappuccino contain 31g of sugar in 270ml, while Nescafe Mocha in a can contains 15.6g of sugar in a 240ml can. Flavoured water, long-life fruit juice concentrates, pre-packaged sweetened coffee drinks fall under the ‘sweetened drink’ category

Not taxed: Freshly squeezed fruit juices, ground coffee beans, tea leaves and pre-prepared flavoured milkshakes do not come under the ‘sweetened drink’ band.

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

School uniforms report UAE parents angry at rising cost of 'poor quality' school uniforms

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

RESULTS 6.30pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (Dirt) 1.600m

Winner: Miller’s House, Richard Mullen (jockey), Satish Seemar (trainer). 7.05pm: Maiden (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Kanood, Adrie de Vries, Fawzi Nass. 7.50pm: Handicap (TB) Dh 82,500 (D) 1,600m

Winner: Gervais, Sandro Paiva, Ali Rashid Al Raihe. 8.15pm: The Garhoud Sprint Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 1,200m

Winner: Important Mission, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer. 8.50pm: The Entisar Listed (TB) Dh 132,500 (D) 2,000m

Winner: Firnas, Xavier Ziani, Salem bin Ghadayer. 9.25pm: Conditions (TB) Dh 120,000 (D) 1,400m

Winner: Zhou Storm, Connor Beasley, Ali Rashid Al Raihe.

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

MATCH INFO Tottenham Hotspur 0 Everton 1 (Calvert-Lewin 55') Man of the Match Allan (Everton)

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

What should do investors do now? What does the S&P 500's new all-time high mean for the average investor? Should I be euphoric? No. It's fine to be pleased about hearty returns on your investments. But it's not a good idea to tie your emotions closely to the ups and downs of the stock market. You'll get tired fast. This market moment comes on the heels of last year's nosedive. And it's not the first or last time the stock market will make a dramatic move. So what happened? It's more about what happened last year. Many of the concerns that triggered that plunge towards the end of last have largely been quelled. The US and China are slowly moving toward a trade agreement. The Federal Reserve has indicated it likely will not raise rates at all in 2019 after seven recent increases. And those changes, along with some strong earnings reports and broader healthy economic indicators, have fueled some optimism in stock markets. "The panic in the fourth quarter was based mostly on fears," says Brent Schutte, chief investment strategist for Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company. "The fundamentals have mostly held up, while the fears have gone away and the fears were based mostly on emotion." Should I buy? Should I sell? Maybe. It depends on what your long-term investment plan is. The best advice is usually the same no matter the day — determine your financial goals, make a plan to reach them and stick to it. "I would encourage (investors) not to overreact to highs, just as I would encourage them not to overreact to the lows of December," Mr Schutte says. All the same, there are some situations in which you should consider taking action. If you think you can't live through another low like last year, the time to get out is now. If the balance of assets in your portfolio is out of whack thanks to the rise of the stock market, make adjustments. And if you need your money in the next five to 10 years, it shouldn't be in stocks anyhow. But for most people, it's also a good time to just leave things be. Resist the urge to abandon the diversification of your portfolio, Mr Schutte cautions. It may be tempting to shed other investments that aren't performing as well, such as some international stocks, but diversification is designed to help steady your performance over time. Will the rally last? No one knows for sure. But David Bailin, chief investment officer at Citi Private Bank, expects the US market could move up 5 per cent to 7 per cent more over the next nine to 12 months, provided the Fed doesn't raise rates and earnings growth exceeds current expectations. We are in a late cycle market, a period when US equities have historically done very well, but volatility also rises, he says. "This phase can last six months to several years, but it's important clients remain invested and not try to prematurely position for a contraction of the market," Mr Bailin says. "Doing so would risk missing out on important portfolio returns."

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

MATCH INFO Juventus 1 (Dybala 45') Lazio 3 (Alberto 16', Lulic 73', Cataldi 90+4') Red card: Rodrigo Bentancur (Juventus)

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi

TOURNAMENT INFO Women’s World Twenty20 Qualifier Jul 3- 14, in the Netherlands

The top two teams will qualify to play at the World T20 in the West Indies in November UAE squad

Humaira Tasneem (captain), Chamani Seneviratne, Subha Srinivasan, Neha Sharma, Kavisha Kumari, Judit Cleetus, Chaya Mughal, Roopa Nagraj, Heena Hotchandani, Namita D’Souza, Ishani Senevirathne, Esha Oza, Nisha Ali, Udeni Kuruppuarachchi