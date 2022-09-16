Mumbai Indians name Mark Boucher head coach from 2023

Mumbai Indians have confirmed that Mark Boucher will become their head coach from the 2023 Indian Premier League season.

Boucher, 45, will step down as South Africa coach after the Twenty20 World Cup which runs from October 16-November 13 in Australia to pursue "other opportunities", Cricket South Africa said.

READ MORE England secure comprehensive Oval Test win to clinch series against South Africa

Former wicketkeeper Boucher took over at South Africa in 2019 and led them to 11 Test wins, 12 ODI victories and 23 triumphs in T20 matches.

Boucher said it was an "honour and privilege" to be appointed head coach of Mumbai Indians.

"Their history and achievements as a franchise clearly put them up there as one of the most successful sporting franchises in all of world sport," he added.

"I look forward to the challenge and respect the need for results. It's a strong unit with great leadership and players. I look forward to adding value to this dynamic unit."

Boucher's appointment comes after Mahela Jayawardene stepped down as head coach to take on a bigger role at the franchise due to its increasing international presence.

Former India fast bowler Zaheer Khan has been elevated to global head of cricket development from his previous position as director of cricket operations.

Led by India captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai are one of the most successful teams in the IPL, winning the tournament five times, but they had a disappointing 2022 season where they finished bottom of the table.