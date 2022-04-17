Bollywood star Anushka Sharma cheers on Virat Kohli and Bangalore to IPL win - in pictures

Royal Challengers Bangalore continued their excellent form in IPL 2022 by defeating Delhi Capitals by 16 runs on Saturday.

Read more Indian pacer Umran Malik clocks 95mph to shatter own bowling record

Wicketkeeper batsman Dinesh Karthik hit an unbeaten 66 off just 34 balls to take Bangalore to 189-5 after Glenn Maxwell scored 55 in Mumbai.

Delhi could only manage 173-7 despite a 38-ball 66 from opening batsman David Warner.

Karthik starred in an unbeaten stand of 97 for the sixth wicket with Shahbaz Ahmed, who hit 32, as Bangalore blasted 69 runs from the last four overs.

Delhi lost their way once spinner Wanindu Hasaranga dismissed David Warner for 66 in the 12th over while attempting a reverse sweep.

“The way DK [Dinesh Karthik] is playing at the moment, I may sound like a broken record, but he is playing the best he has ever,” Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis said. “He is so clear, calm and composed … and to get 190 you needed a special innings.”

Warner’s Australia teammate Josh Hazlewood took 3-28 and Mohammed Siraj removed dangerman Rishabh Pant for 34 in the 17th over.

Star Bangalore batsman Virat Kohli did not contribute much with the bat, scoring just 12 before being run out.

But Kohli had his moment of brilliance in the field when he took a stunning one-handed catch behind him to remove Pant. His wife and Bollywood star Anushka Sharma was in the stands to witness his great catch and a win that took RCB to third in the points table after their fourth win.