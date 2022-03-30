Umran Malik cranks up the speed gun again during IPL 2022

Young fast bowler Umran Malik made waves in his first outing in IPL 2022, furthering his reputation as the most exciting Indian fast bowler to emerge in years.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad's fast bowler, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, first grabbed headlines last season when he bowled the fastest delivery of the IPL, clocking at 152.95 kph (95mph). That was not only the quickest delivery of the season, it is also one of the fastest balls bowled by an Indian in history.

After being retained by his franchise for this season, Malik, 22, was back in the thick of things in his first match against Rajasthan Royals.

He had a nervous start, taken for 21 runs by Jos Buttler with a dropped chance off a no-ball in it as well. Malik then made a fine comeback in his next three overs, picking up Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal through sheer pace.

Malik's speed maxed out at 150kph (93.2mph) on Tuesday and he consistently bowled at over 90mph throughout the spell. With the surfaces in Mumbai and Pune offering generous bounce like the ones expected in Australia, Malik's speed will be watched keenly by Indian cricket's decision-makers.

Former India coach Ravi Shastri, who has now turned commentator, said it is only a matter of time before Malik becomes an India player.

"There is no doubting his potential. This guy is an India player," Shastri said on Star Sports.

"He is consistent and I like his attitude. This kid can only learn. This guy has got genuine pace, if he hits the right areas, he is going to trouble a lot of batters."

Malik's captain Kane Williamson hoped the fast bowler continues the upward trajectory in his game.

"Incredibly exciting, he's got that raw pace, hopefully he continues to evolve as a cricketer," Williamson said.

"He's young, got some experience last year which was really valuable and I'm sure he'll just continue to get better."

However, the match did not according to plan for Hyderabad.

Sanju Samson led from the front with a belligerent 55 as Rajasthan opened their season with an emphatic 61-run win over Hyderabad.

The captain guided his team to a massive 210-6 in Pune. Samson was the hero as he smashed three fours and five sixes in his 27-ball innings and put on a key stand of 73 with Padikkal, who made 41.

Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna (2-16) then rattled the top-order with movement and bounce to help restrict Hyderabad to 149-7 despite an unbeaten 57 by Aiden Markram.

Leg spinner Yuzvendra Chahal claimed three to reach 250 wickets in T20 matches while Kiwi quick Trent bowler took two wickets.