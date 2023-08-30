Dubai Racing Club announces an extra $4m in prizemoney for next season

Additional prizemoney of $4 million will be up for grabs as an exciting new Bonus Scheme of qualifying races for the Dubai World Cup, Dubai Racing Club announced on Wednesday.

Nine races, all run at Meydan Racecourse between January and March 2024, will give the winners automatic entry to the corresponding race on Dubai World Cup night, March 30th, with a chance of a 10 per cent bonus if they win both races.

The bonus scheme is the first of its kind in the region and is aimed at encouraging trainers and owners to prepare their horses in Dubai for the Dubai World Cup, which has already proved successful.

Godolphin’s Thunder Snow, the only dual winner of the race, in 2018 and 2019, is the most recent Dubai World Cup winner to prepare by competing at Meydan.

This season, two races, the Group 1 Maktoum Challenge on January 26th, and the Group 2 Maktoum Classic, on March 2nd, both qualifying races for the $12 million Dubai World Cup, offer $1.2million in additional prizemoney.

“We are excited about launching the Dubai World Cup Bonus Series,” said Major General Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, executive director of Dubai Racing Club.

“History has shown, through the likes of Dubai Millennium, Curlin and California Chrome, among others, that racing in Dubai prior to the Dubai World Cup can be an advantage, so we would like to further encourage trainers to do this by offering an added 10 per cent to the purse if horses win both races.”

The Dubai World Cup bonus scheme begins on January 26th, when three races offer the new incentives. Horses are only eligible for one bonus per season and race entry fees still apply.

The new racing season kicks off at the Al Ain Racecourse on October 28 and the opening meeting at Meydan on November 10.

Major General Dr Mohammed Essa Al Adhab, Executive Director of Dubai Racing Club, talks about the new #DubaiWorldCup Bonus Scheme 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/cbTpybaMfz — Dubai Racing Club (@RacingDubai) August 30, 2023

Full list of Bonus Scheme races

Group 1 Jebel Hatta, January 26: Winner Bonus to Group 1 Dubai Turf – $500,000

Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge, January 26: Winner Bonus to Group 1 Dubai World Cup – $1,200,000

Group 3 UAE 2000 Guineas, January 26: Winner Bonus to Group 2 UAE Derby – $100,000

Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Trophy, February 23: Winner Bonus to Group 2 Gold Cup – $100,000

Group 3 Nad Al Sheba Turf Sprint, March 2: Winner Bonus to Group 1 Al Quoz Sprint – $150,000

Group 3 Mahab Al Shimaal, March 2: Winner Bonus to the Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen – $200,000

Group 3 Burj Nahaar, March 2: Winner Bonus to the Group 2 Godolphin Mile – $100,000

Group 2 Dubai City of Gold, March 2: Winner Bonus to the Group 1 Longines Sheema Classic – $600,000

Group 2 Al Maktoum Classic, March 2: Winner Bonus to the Group 1 Dubai World Cup - $1,200,000