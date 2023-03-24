Yoshito Yahagi on Dubai World Cup: A very hard race just became harder for Panthalassa

The Japanese have certainly made their intentions clear for Saturday's Dubai World Cup where they provide more than half the field at Meydan Racecourse for the big race. And their bid for glory in the UAE will be spearheaded by last month’s $20 million Saudi Cup winner Panthalassa.

But the six-year-old son of Lord Kanaloa will have to deal with the widest draw of the 15 runners with last year’s winner Country Grammer and Algiers, potentially the form local horse in the race, starting in the next two stalls in 14 and 13, respectively.

With the trio breaking widest in the $12 million main race, the battle appears to have given an element of the unknown with horses drawn in the inside a glimmer of hope in the 2,000-metre run on the dirt surface at Meydan.

Panthalassa made every yard of the running from gate 1 to hold on gamely to win from the fast-finishing Country Grammer.

“I honestly think it will be a very hard challenge for my horse from draw 15,” Panthalassa’s trainer Yoshito Yahagi, said at the media conference at Meydan on Thursday.

“The Dubai World Cup is a very hard race and now this is making more difficult to challenge from barrier 15. Fortunately, for us, Panthalassa is really doing well since he got here.”

Joining Panthalassa in the line-up are seven other Japanese runners and Yahagi does not believe they are here to make up the numbers.

“For me, they are all with a chance,” he said when asked of his pick from the remaining Japanese contingent.

“If I have to pick anyone, it is Ushba Tesoro and T O Keynes, because we came up against these two horses. I was asked the same question at the Saudi Cup and it’s so difficult to answer.”

Panthalassa is also stepping up on the Saudi Cup distance of 1,800m trip in the Dubai World Cup.

Panthalassa with jockey Yutaka Yoshida, and trainer Yoshito Yahagi (purple hat) after winning the $20 million Saudi Cup. AP

“The best distance for Panthalassa is nine furlongs but he has won four times over 10 furlongs. So the distance isn’t a major factor.”

Last year, Panthalassa dead-heated with Lord North in the $5 million Group 1 Dubai Turf over the 1,800m distance at the Dubai World Cup meeting.

“It was really a big challenge we took to run Panthalassa on the dirt surface. It was a hard decision but it worked out in our favour. So we won that challenge but this is another race,” Yahagi said.

Yahagi has three others entered in three different races with Bathrat Leon bidding to retain the $1 million Group 2 Godolphin Mile for the second successive year.

“He was a big outsider when he came here 12 months ago but this time I’m pretty confident for him to run a big race,” the trainer said of the five year old by Kizuna.

“He has really improved since last year. After the Godolphin Mile, we took him to Europe and he finished three and-a-half lengths behind Shadwell’s outstanding Baaeed in the Group 1 Sussex Stakes. That race built confidence in him and improved his mind.”

Yahagi picked Continuar as his best chance of winning a prize on the night. The Drefong colt lines up in the $1 million Group 2 UAE Derby but he too has to deal with a wide draw from gate 12 in the 13-runner field.

He finished fifth in the Saudi Derby run over a mile trip last month but the connections believe stepping up in distance will play towards his strengths.

“This time we go a little farther. His conditions have been improving and this time he will go better,” Yahagi said.

Justin takes his chance in the Golden Shaheen. He arrives after finishing fifth in the $1.5 million Riyadh Dirt Sprint. “Looking at the field, it’s very strong, so this is a challenge for him,” the trainer added.

Japan are bidding for a second Dubai World Cup since the Katsuhiko Sumii-trained Victoire Pisa under Mirco Deuro bagged the prize in 2011.