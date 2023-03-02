Tadhg O’Shea celebrates 'great night' after securing a record five winners in Abu Dhabi

Tadhg O’Shea enjoyed a stunning night in Abu Dhabi after winning five of the six races on Thursday, including the two feature prizes for the Purebred Arabians.

The UAE's all-time leading jockey reeled off a four-timer for Ernst Oertel, including the Group 2 Liwa Oasis on AF Alajaj, and guiding Joe Star to victory in the Group 3 Arabian Triple Crown Round-3 for Emirati trainer Helal Al Alawi.

READ MORE Namrood aims to capture feature Liwa Oasis prize in Abu Dhabi

Oertel paid a glowing tribute to O’Shea as he became the first jockey to win five of the six prizes that were in offer at Abu Dhabi.

RESULTS 5pm: Al Maha Stables – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alfahem, Tadhg O’Shea (jockey), Ernst Oetrel (trainer)

5.30pm: Al Anoud Stables – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: AF Musannef, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Rasam, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6.30pm: Arabian Triple Crown Round 2 – Group 3 (PA) Dh 300,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Joe Star, Tadhg O’Shea, Helal Al Alawi

7pm: Liwa Oasis – Group 2 (PA) Dh300,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: AF Alajaj, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

7.30pm: Dames Stables – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,400m

Winner: Silent Defense, Oscar Chavez, Rashed Bouresly

“He’s not 10-time [UAE] champion jockey for nothing,” the South African said. “I really think people don’t appreciate Tadhg’s achievements. If anyone in any sport is a 10-time champion, he is a superstar.”

The five winners took O’Shea’s tally to 52, taking him 12 clear of closest challenger Antonio Fresu in the UAE jockey’s championship, and his all-time victories to 722.

“He’s one of my favourite Arabians and he didn’t let me down,” O’Shea said of AF Alajaj, the Irishman’s fifth winner on the night.

“He’s a very strong traveller and makes life easy for me. When I pushed the button he got in front too soon but he battled back to get his head in front on the line.”

AF Alajaj won from Dane O’Neill on Bel’Izam and Ray Dawson atop Bahar Muscat by a short head and three quarter length respectively.

Joe Star is now undefeated in two starts in the UAE and both under O’Shea. He landed a conditions race on the dirt surface in Al Ain two weeks ago and was impressive on the turf in Abu Dhabi.

“This is a great night and that was a very good ride,” the Irishman said after winning his fourth and biggest prize in the six-race card.

“He’s a very good horse. The last time when I rode him in Al Ain, he won there a bit tardily but he was better on the grass tonight. He’s a top class addition to the UAE racing. He’s an exciting horse to follow next season.”

O’Shea won the first three races on AF Alfahem, AF Musannef and AF Rasam, all in the silks of Emirati owner-breeder Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah.