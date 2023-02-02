Remorse and Algiers in top shape for Al Maktoum Challenge

The fifth meeting of the Dubai World Cup Carnival presents a fascinating seven-race card highlighted by the Al Maktoum Challenge Round 2 for both Purebred Arabians and thoroughbreds, and a couple of Group 2 prizes.

The Group 2 Al Maktoum Challenge for thoroughbreds - run over the 1,900-metre dirt trip - has drawn nine runners and, in the past, has produced two Dubai World Cup winners - Moon Ballad (2003) and Thunder Snow (2018).

The National selections 6pm: Barakka

6.35pm: Dhahabi

7.10pm: Mouheeb

7.45pm: With The Moonlight

8.20pm: Remorse

8.55pm: Ottoman Fleet

9.30pm: Tranquil Night

Among those hoping to emulate that illustrious pair are Algiers, already successful in the Al Maktoum Challenge Round 1, and Remorse, winner of the Listed Entisar.

Algiers, trained by Simon and his son Ed Crisford, was far too good for 15 rivals a month ago, storming clear under James Doyle who is again in the saddle.

“We were delighted with his win in the first round and the way he did it so comfortably,” Ed said.

“He has adapted really well to dirt racing and is so versatile having also won on turf and been placed on the all-weather. He has won as far as 2,400m so the step up in trip is not likely to be an issue.

“He is drawn wider (gate 10) than ideal but he was in the first round and overcame it then so hopefully he can again.”

Bhupat Seemar’s Remorse, with UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea in the saddle, made a winning reappearance over the 2,000m distance and should have benefitted from that run.

The opposition also include three Group 1 winners Salute The Soldier, winner of the prize in 2021, Atletico De Curano and First Constitution.

Godolphin have entries in four of the six races for thoroughbreds, including the two Group 2 prizes on turf – the Cape Verdi for fillies and mares, and the Singspiel Stakes.

The royal blues appear to hold a strong hand in the Cape Verdi with four of the 12 runners declared, two apiece for Charlie Appleby and Saeed bin Suroor.

For Appleby, William Buick partners With The Moonlight instead of Wild Beauty, the mount of Doyle. Soft Whisper and Danny Tudhope appear the main Bin Suroor hope with Adrie De Vries coming in for the spare ride aboard White Moonlight.

Godolphin also have four declared in the Singspiel Stakes, with Buick partnering Appleby’s Ottoman Fleet with Doyle aboard Valiant Prince.

Valiant Prince is undefeated in three starts at Meydan. He won the Group 2 Al Rashidiya over this course and distance when Buick and Ottoman Fleet were third.

Racecard

6pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 1 (PA) $55,000 (Dirt) 1,900m

6.35pm: Vazirabad – Handicap (TB) $80,000 (Turf) 2,410m

7.10pm: Al Shindagha Sprint – Group 3 (TB) $150,000 (D) 1,200m

7.45pm: Cape Verdi – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,600m

8.20pm: Al Maktoum Challenge Round-2 – Group 2 (TB) $350,000 (D) 1,900m

8.55pm: Singspiel Stakes – Group 2 (TB) $180,000 (T) 1,800m

9.30pm: The Valley – Handicap (TB) $75,000 (T) 1,600m