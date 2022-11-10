Hameem comes home an impressive winner of Jewel Crown Prep in Abu Dhabi

Hameem proved he will be a top contender for the Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown after coming home an impressive winner of the prep race at Abu Dhabi's opening meeting of the season on Thursday.

Abdallah Al Hammadi’s five-year-old was in a class of his own under jockey Dane O’Neill racing him behind the Dubai Kahayla Classic runner up Kerless Del Roc, who tried to make all under Fernando Jara.

READ MORE UAE champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea starts afresh as busy season begins

Jara’s mount tired at the furlong pole and eventually finished sixth with the fast finishing Ashton Tourettes (Pat Dobbs) and AF Al Bairaq (Tadhg O’Shea) taking second and third.

“My only worry was if he would stay the distance but he did stay and had plenty left towards the end. He should go well for the big race on December 4,” O’Neill said.

Al Hammadi is confident Hameem will kick on after his first run of the season and has no issues in taking his chance in the Jewel Crown.

“He’s shown plenty of ability from the start of his career and with lot of improvement to come, he certainly looks a star player from the stables,” the Al Abjan trainer said.

“We tried him on the dirt and he didn’t like that surface. We’ll try to keep him on the turf. His next objective is obviously the Jewel Crown and then we’ll take it from there on where he goes next.”

Results

5pm: Wadi Sidr – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,400m

Winner: Bahar Muscat, Ray Dawson (jockey), Ibrahim Al Hadhrami (trainer)

5.30pm: Wadi Ghalilah – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: Jalmood, Adrie de Vries, Mohamed Daggash

6pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,200m

Winner: AF Sail, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6.30pm: Wadi Shees – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Shamakh, Pat Dobbs, Jean-Claude Picout

7pm: Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Jewel Crown Prep – Conditions (PA) Dh125,000 (T) 2,200m

Winner: Hameem, Dane O’Neill, Abdallah Al Hammadi

7.30pm: Wadi Tayyibah – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

Winner: Taamol, Patrick Cosgrave, Ali Al Badwawi.