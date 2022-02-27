Watson celebrates big-race double with Khuzaam and Lost Eden at Jebel Ali

Doug Watson landed the two feature prizes worth a combined Dh1milion in the six-race card Jebel Ali meeting on Sunday.

The seven-time UAE champion trainer bagged both the Listed Jebel Ali Sprint and the Jebel Ali Stakes, and rounded off the day by taking the concluding handicap for a treble at the meeting.

Watson’s Khuzaam under stable jockey Pat Dobbs collared Alkaraama in the final 100 metres in the Jebel Ali Sprint and Andrea Atzeni produced a strong late run on Lost Eden to take the Jebel Ali Stakes.

Dobbs then completed the double with another late run on Rougher for Watson’s third winner of the meeting.

“Khuzaam ran so well here the first time for us and would have won at Meydan if he had not bled,” Watson said of the six-year-old Kitten’s Joy gelding.

“We had to take our time with him after that but this was a good target and we are delighted to win that, especially for Shadwell.”

Results 2-15pm: Commercial Bank Of Dubai – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (Dirt) 1,400m; Winner: Al Habash, Patrick Cosgrave (jockey), Bhupat Seemar (trainer) 2.45pm: Al Shafar Investment – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (D) 1,200m; Winner: Day Approach, Ray Dawson, Ahmad bin Harmash 3.15pm: Dubai Real estate Centre – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Celtic Prince, Richard Mullen, Rashed Bouresly 3.45pm: Jebel Ali Sprint by ARM Holding – Listed (TB) Dh500,000 (D) 1,000m; Winner: Khuzaam, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson 4.15pm: Shadwell – Conditions (TB) Dh100,000 (D) 1,600m; Winner: Tenbury Wells, Royston Ffrench, Salem bin Ghadayer 4.45pm: Jebel Ali Stakes by ARM Holding – Listed (TB) Dh500,000 (D) 1,950m; Winner: Lost Eden, Andrea Atzeni, Doug Watson 5.15pm: Jebel Ali Racecourse – Handicap (TB) Dh76,000 (D) 1,950m; Winner: Rougher, Pat Dobbs, Doug Watson

An hour later, Watson was celebrating a big-race double after the Jebel Ali Stakes success of Lost Eden, Atzeni partnering the impressive winner for his main employer, Sheikh Mohammed Obaid Al Maktoum.

Pat Cosgrave tried to steal the race entering the long straight aboard Irish Freedom, the pair attempting to concede weight to their eight rivals and, 500m out, it was apparent they had burnt off most of the opposition.

Atzeni’s mount was the exception and the pair stayed on doggedly to deny Irish Freedom what would have been a hard-fought success in the final 100m.

“I am delighted to win a big race for the owner who has sent us some nice horses,” Watson added.

“Andrea has given him a great ride today and this horse clearly loves it here but we might try him at Meydan next season over 2,000m.”

The meeting kicked off with a 1,400m conditions event for the three-year-old Classic generation in which Cosgrave produced Al Habash late to land the spoils for Bhupat Seemar.

Victory appeared unlikely at halfway with the Arrogate colt seemingly struggling to keep in touch with his eight rivals but, once he hit the steepest part of the incline, he picked up in style to catch promising debutant Seven Drums in the final 75m.

“He is a lovely horse and improving all the time,” Seemar said. “We worked him here at Jebel Ali and he took to the surface well so we were pretty hopeful of a good run.”