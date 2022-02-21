Abubakar Daud celebrates first double as a trainer in the UAE

AF Mualami and Hawafez strike for the Sudanese trainer in Abu Dhabi

Antonio Fresu on AF Mualami powers through the centre to collar Jap Hadad (near side) with Royston Ffrench in the saddle in Abu Dhabi on Monday, February 21, 2022. DHRIC
Amith Passela
Feb 21, 2022
Abubakar Daud celebrated his first double as a trainer with AF Mualami and Hawafez winning under two different riders at Abu Dhabi’s 10th race meeting on Monday.

Antonio Fresu got AF Mualami in the final stride to collar Jap Hadad ridden by Royston Ffrench in the third race and the double was registered when Adrie de Vries brought home Hawafez to victory half hour later.

Results

5pm: Al Falah – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (Turf) 1,200m; Winner: Bshara, Richard Mullen (jockey), Salem Al Ketbi (trainer)

5.30pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (T) 1,400m; Winner: AF Musannef, Tadhg O’Shea, Ernst Oertel

6pm: Al Dhafra – Maiden (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: AF Mualami, Antonio Fresu, Abubakar Daud

6.30pm: Al Khaleej Al Arabi – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Hawafez, Adrie de Vries, Abubakar Daud

7pm: Al Mafraq – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: JAP Almahfuz, Royston Ffrench, Irfan Ellahi

7.30pm: Al Samha – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m; Winner: Celestial Spheres, Patrick Cosgrave, Ismail Mohammed

“AF Mualami had run some very good races in defeat and we were pretty confident he could break his maiden tag,” said the Sudanese trainer, who is enjoying his best ever season since taking his licence in 2018 with five winners.

“He finished in the money [three times] behind behind Bahar Muscat [undefeated in four starts], and twice in Listed company. They were very good efforts and we were confident as he was stepping down in class tonight.”

The four-year-old Murhib colt won for the first time in seven starts but previously finished second on his racecourse debut, and placed either third or fourth three times.

“He’s a young horse and we expect him to keep improving after this win. We have a few options to choose for him. The Arabian Triple Crown round two and three are a couple, and perhaps some handicaps,” Daud said.

Hawafez was winning for the first time in more than a year and the nine-year-old son of Al Nasr made smooth progress before taking up the running from 150m to win from MH Tawag by a length.

“He was after a couple of good races, and again, we were hopeful of another good run,” Daud added.

“We are a small stable and to win two prizes obviously is a big night for us.”

Updated: February 21st 2022, 5:42 PM
