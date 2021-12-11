Wadheha backed to 'replicate' recent form at Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic

Jockey Bernardo Pinhiero is hopeful Wadheha can continue her recent fine form when she leads a 16-horse field in the Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic on Sunday.

RACE CARD 5pm: Wathba Stallions Cup – Handicap (PA) Dh70,000 (Turf) 2,200m

5.30pm: Khor Al Baghal – Conditions (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

6pm: Khor Faridah – Handicap (PA) Dh80,000 (T) 1,600m

6.30pm: Abu Dhabi Fillies Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 (T) 1,400m

7pm: Abu Dhabi Colts Classic – Prestige (PA) Dh110,000 (T) 1,400m

7.30pm: Khor Laffam – Handicap (TB) Dh80,000 (T) 2,200m

Wadheha arrives in the capital following her first win in three starts at Sharjah two weeks ago, which followed a fifth-placed finish in Al Ain three weeks previously.

The Majed Al Jahouri-trained filly is the most experienced horse in the line-up but will have to overcome a wide draw in Gate 14 on her first run on turf.

“She showed a lot of speed at Al Ain and then won well at Sharjah,” said Pinhiero, who rode her at Al Ain to finish fifth before breaking her maiden tag at Sharjah.

“The 1,400m at Abu Dhabi should suit her and hopefully she can replicate her form switched to turf.”

One of the newcomers to watch in the Fillies Classic, which includes six debutants, is AF Hamsa in the silks of four-time UAE champion owner Khalid Khalifa Al Naboodah, his retained rider, champion jockey Tadhg O’Shea, and Ernst Oertel, who trains most of the Al Naboodah horses.

Half an hour later in the Abu Dhabi Colts Classic, the same combination are represented by AF Maqam, an impressive winner on his last start at Jebel Ali a month ago.

Well beaten on debut over 1,000m at Sharjah, he was partnered by O’Shea for the first time over 1,200m at Jebel Ali, the pair powering clear from 11 rivals to win comfortably.

Al Nabooda and Oertel are also represented by AF Qadeh, the mount of Ray Dawson, who tailed off on his only previous start, albeit in a 1,400m Al Ain maiden.

“They are both nice, young, horses and these choices are always tricky but, with the extra experience and a win under his belt, hopefully I have picked the right one in AF Maqam,” O’Shea said.

Ibrahim Aseel’s ES Lattam is another contender with a win under his belt but switches to turf for his first outing since that success at the end of October. Sandro Paiva who was in the saddle on that occasion retains the ride on the Nieshan colt.

The third horse with a previous victory is Majad Baynounah, who won on his only previous outing - a 1,600m Al Ain maiden a month ago. Fernando Jara, in the saddle then for Mohamed Daggash, is again aboard on another colt making his turf debut.