Modern Games claims Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf after drama at starting gate

Godolphin success after winner was initially scratched in California

Amith Passela
Nov 6, 2021

Modern Games won the Breeders' Cup Juvenile Turf after drama at the start of the race at Del Mar in California on Friday.

The Charlie Appleby-trained Godolphion pair Modern Games and Albahr were both fractious at the starting gates, with the latter rearing up in the stalls and withdrawn, causing a lengthy delay.

“He freaked out and put his legs across [the gate],” Frankie Dettori, his rider, said. “Thanks to the boys who got me out of there, it could have been nasty.”

The two-year old Modern Games was also scratched but later reinstated. He took up the running two furlongs from home and stayed on strongly under William Buick to win from Tiz The Bomb and Mackinnon.

READ MORE
UAE trainer Mahmoud Al Zarooni returns for Meydan’s opening meet after eight-year ban

Buick said afterwards: “I must thank the team at the gate, the starter and the vets.

“There was a lot of confusion back there and this horse did nothing wrong. They opened the front gate and he jumped out.

“He should have gone out the back, instead of the front, but you could see how professional he was. He took everything in his stride even with all that happening.

“He was a step slow from the go, but we got ourselves in an okay pitch and he's a great little horse, a true pro.

“He gave me a great ride around and ultimately he was a very good winner.

“He leads the string here every morning when they come out. It's a lot for our two-year-olds to take in and adapt to, but when you work with great trainers they can do it.”

Appleby is unlikely to forget his victory. “Everyone is delighted, but it's a surreal moment what happened pre-race,” the trainer said.

“He went in there as a worthy favourite and it was a great ride by William."

Updated: November 6th 2021, 4:01 AM
Horse RacingGodolphin
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Modern Games claims Breeders’ Cup Juvenile Turf after drama at starting gate
An image that illustrates this article Trainer Al Zarooni returns to Meydan after serving eight-year ban
An image that illustrates this article Verry Elleegant storms to Melbourne Cup as fans return to Flemington
An image that illustrates this article UAE to welcome back horse racing fans for 2021-22 season