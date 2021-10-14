Adayar set for Mishriff showdown after being confirmed for Champion Stakes

Godolphin's Derby and King George hero Adayar will line up in Saturday’s Qipco Champion Stakes at Ascot, trainer Charlie Appleby has confirmed.

The three-year-old finished fourth in this month's Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe at ParisLongchamp and the Frankel colt had not been certain to be ready for the Champions Day feature.

Appleby is confident the Godolphin runner is in top form after he sparkled in a piece of work at Moulton Paddocks on Wednesday, with the team relishing a rematch with King George second Mishriff over the 10 furlong trip.

“It was an easy piece of work to confirm his well-being, and he did it so well," Appleby told www.godolphin.com. "We discussed it with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed and the decision was taken to run. We are all looking forward to the rematch with Mishriff, particularly over this trip.

“Adayar beat Mishriff comfortably [a length and three-quarters] in the King George, and then Mishriff came out and dominated the Juddmonte International at York, winning by six lengths, over the distance [approximately] of Saturday’s race.

“We are happy to meet him over the mile-and-a-quarter, which is the trip where we believe Adayar’s potential lies next year.”

Appleby’s Champions Day contingent also includes Master Of The Seas, who is out to confirm his ticket to the Breeders’ Cup Mile when contesting the G1 Queen Elizabeth II Stakes, and Creative Force, a strong contender for the G1 British Champions Sprint.

“Master Of The Seas has pleased us since his reappearance [third] in the G2 Joel Stakes last month. He is mentally maturing. The hood is removed this time. This is his stepping stone to Del Mar," he added.

“As for Creative Force, he is now learning how to sprint at the top level. He won the (7f) Jersey at Royal Ascot, but then he dropped back to 6f for the July Cup, in which he finished a good fifth. I feel he has learnt a lot in his runs over sprint distances."