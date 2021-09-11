Hurricane Lane lands the St Leger on day Godolphin cross 7,000 global wins

William Buick pumps his fist in celebration after guising Hurriance Lane to victory in the St Leger at Doncaster Racecourse. PA

Hurricane Lane provided double joy for Godolphin on Saturday by winning the St Leger after Dubai’s racing operation crossed the 7,000-winner milestone earlier in the day.

The Charlie Appleby-trained colt was completing a Group 1 hat-trick following victories in the Irish Derby and Grand Prix de Paris to take his career record to six wins from seven starts.

Stepping up in distance to a mile and three-quarter for the first time, Hurricane Lane was a class act at the Doncaster Racecourse.

William Buick held Hurricane Lane in the middle of the pack in the 10-runner field before stepping on the gas two furlongs from home to win comfortably ahead of Mojo Star and The Mediterranean by two and three-quarter lengths and two lengths respectively.

“It was a fantastic performance,” Appleby said. “It's great to win any Classic, but to win the final Classic and such an historic race is extra special.

“The great thing about this horse is he quickens. For a staying horse he has a gear change. I thought it was a great performance and the Derby form has held up as well with Mojo Star running a great race in second.

“I have to give a lot of credit to the team at home,” Appleby said. “He has given us a couple of days where he has challenged us. He is a boy. He sometimes likes to do things his own way in the mornings.”

Hurricane Lane may now head for the Group 1 Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe along with stable companion Adayar, who beat him in the Derby for his only defeat.

“I think it's something we'll definitely keep an eye on. We'll let the dust settle, but I see no reason why we won't go,” Appleby said.

Hurricane Lane became Godolphin’s 7,002nd winner and takes their Group 1 tally to 346, since the racing operation of Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, was founded in 1992.

“He was the class horse in the race and the race worked out beautifully,” Buick said. “He took me into the race so nicely and he had that turn of foot at the end. He's a great horse and it was lovely to win the Leger with him. I knew I was on the best horse and it was just a case of keeping it smooth and not setting him too hard a task.”

Testimonial, trained by James Cummings and ridden by Christian Reith, earlier in the day won a maiden for the three-year-olds at Golburn in Melbourne to reach that landmark for the royal blues.

It was her first win in eight starts, which was followed by another Cumming’s runner, Anamoe, winning the Group 2 Run To The Rose at Kemble Grange in New South Wales.