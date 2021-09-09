Hurricane Lane the 'class horse' in the St Leger as Goodolphin approach 7,000 winners

Hurricane Lane is the strong favourite for the St Leger at Doncaster Racecourse on Saturday. PA

Hurricane Lane will aim to complete a hat-trick of Group 1 prizes on Saturday when the Godolphin runner takes on 12 others in the St Leger, racing’s oldest classic at Doncaster Racecourse in England.

The Charlie Appleby-trained horse steps up in distance following successive victories in his last two starts, in the Irish Derby and the Grand Prix de Paris, over the mile and-a-half distance.

Hurricane Lane has won five of his six races over the mile and the mile and-a-half distances, and tackles the longer mile and three quarter trip for the first time.

Appleby is confident his three-year-old can handle the distance after coming home by six lengths in his last start at Longchamp in July.

“Obviously, it is the big question for all of them. Will they stay the extra two furlongs? In his case, I think he will,” Appleby told the Godolphin website.

“He goes into the Leger with rock solid form. He’s only been beaten once — he finished third in the Derby, and he lost two shoes. We feel there is enough evidence there to say he will stay. He is the class horse in the field.”

Appleby said it was evident that Hurricane Lane has improved significantly with each Group 1 he contested.

“After travelling to Ireland and France, he is a mentally sharper horse,” he said. “When he went to Epsom in June, he was unbeaten in three starts and relatively inexperienced. That was his undoing on the day. But what we have seen since is a much sharper model. He is mentally stronger and more mature, and he is ready for this.

“William (Buick) rode him in a good piece of work (on September 1), 10 days out from the Leger, and he was delighted. He looked great, he moved well. He’s been doing routine work since then, and he continues to please.”

Hurriane Lane's stable companion Adayar, winner of the Derby at Epsom, will miss Sunday’s Group 2 Prix Niel at Longchamp after picking up an infection in a hind leg. He now goes straight to the Group 1 Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on October 3.

“We are lucky to have two very good middle-distance horses on our hands, and if both are fit and well, we will run the pair of them in the Arc,” Appleby said. “Those discussions will take place in the weeks leading up to the Arc.”

Appleby described Adayar’s leg infection as “a minor setback".

“Adayar missed a couple of days, and after discussions, we felt there was no need to press on to a trial (for the Arc). So, the decision was made to head straight to the Arc.

“He has resumed full training, and as a Derby and King George winner, he fully deserves to be running in what is shaping up to be a vintage Arc.”

Appleby also sends the unbeaten Native Trail to the Curragh for the Group 1 Vincent O’Brien National Stakes on Sunday.

“Native Trail’s prep has gone well,” he said. “It has always been the plan to progress from the Group 2 Superlative Stakes at Newmarket to the National Stakes at the Curragh. It’s a well-trodden path for ourselves.”

It looks set be a milestone weekend for Godolphin as the operation closes in on the 7,000-winner mark since the racing operation was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai, in 1992.

They are on 6,993 at the time of writing and is sure to reach that magical number in the coming days with plenty of runners plying their trade worldwide.

Email sent to Uber team from chief executive Dara Khosrowshahi From: Dara To: Team@ Date: March 25, 2019 at 11:45pm PT Subj: Accelerating in the Middle East Five years ago, Uber launched in the Middle East. It was the start of an incredible journey, with millions of riders and drivers finding new ways to move and work in a dynamic region that’s become so important to Uber. Now Pakistan is one of our fastest-growing markets in the world, women are driving with Uber across Saudi Arabia, and we chose Cairo to launch our first Uber Bus product late last year. Today we are taking the next step in this journey—well, it’s more like a leap, and a big one: in a few minutes, we’ll announce that we’ve agreed to acquire Careem. Importantly, we intend to operate Careem independently, under the leadership of co-founder and current CEO Mudassir Sheikha. I’ve gotten to know both co-founders, Mudassir and Magnus Olsson, and what they have built is truly extraordinary. They are first-class entrepreneurs who share our platform vision and, like us, have launched a wide range of products—from digital payments to food delivery—to serve consumers. I expect many of you will ask how we arrived at this structure, meaning allowing Careem to maintain an independent brand and operate separately. After careful consideration, we decided that this framework has the advantage of letting us build new products and try new ideas across not one, but two, strong brands, with strong operators within each. Over time, by integrating parts of our networks, we can operate more efficiently, achieve even lower wait times, expand new products like high-capacity vehicles and payments, and quicken the already remarkable pace of innovation in the region. This acquisition is subject to regulatory approval in various countries, which we don’t expect before Q1 2020. Until then, nothing changes. And since both companies will continue to largely operate separately after the acquisition, very little will change in either teams’ day-to-day operations post-close. Today’s news is a testament to the incredible business our team has worked so hard to build. It’s a great day for the Middle East, for the region’s thriving tech sector, for Careem, and for Uber. Uber on, Dara

How does ToTok work? The calling app is available to download on Google Play and Apple App Store To successfully install ToTok, users are asked to enter their phone number and then create a nickname. The app then gives users the option add their existing phone contacts, allowing them to immediately contact people also using the application by video or voice call or via message. Users can also invite other contacts to download ToTok to allow them to make contact through the app.

Test squad: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Haris Sohail, Imam-ul-Haq, Imran Khan, Iftikhar Ahmed, Kashif Bhatti, Mohammad Abbas, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi, Shan Masood, Yasir Shah Twenty20 squad: Babar Azam (captain), Asif Ali, Fakhar Zaman, Haris Sohail, Iftikhar Ahmed, Imad Wasim, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Amir, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Irfan, Mohammad Rizwan (wicketkeeper), Musa Khan, Shadab Khan, Usman Qadir, Wahab Riaz

