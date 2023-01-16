Everything you need to know about the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 2023

The DP World Tour ramps up again this week with the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship. Here’s the lowdown on one of the circuit’s premier events.

What is it?

Now in its 18th year, the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is the second of four consecutive DP World Tour events in the UAE to start 2023. It forms part of the UAE Swing, and in 2019 was upgraded to the Rolex Series, making it an elevated event that offers more ranking points and an increased purse. This year's prize money stands at $9 million – up $1m from last year.

When is it?

Tournament days run from Thursday, January 19, to Sunday 22, although spectators can also attend Wednesday’s Pro-Am.

Where is it?

Yas Links Abu Dhabi. The tournament, hosted by Abu Dhabi Golf Club since its inception in 2006, moved to Yas Island last year.

Who’s playing:

This year’s line-up includes the winners of the past six editions, including two-time champion Tommy Fleetwood, 2021 winner Tyrrell Hatton and 2019 champion Shane Lowry. All three will be seeking to start Ryder Cup year with a strong showing.

Defending champion Thomas Pieters is back to try to recapture the trophy. He will compete against the likes of 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari, the winning captain on Sunday at the inaugural Hero Cup in Abu Dhabi.

Ireland’s Seamus Power, currently top of the PGA Tour’s FedEx Cup rankings, makes his debut, while a number of Liv Golf members will tee it up also, including 2020 Abu Dhabi champion Lee Westwood, Henrik Stenson, Ian Poulter and Patrick Reed.

Tommy Fleetwood with the Falcon Trophy after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Golf Championship at Abu Dhabi Golf Club in 2018. Getty

Past champions:

Pieters will seek to retain the Falcon Trophy after last year’s one-stroke victory – the Belgian’s sixth win on tour. He remains some way short of Martin Kaymer, though, with the German posting three tournament wins: 2008, 2010 and 2011. English duo Fleetwood – 2017, 2018 – and Paul Casey – 2007, 2009 – have won the event twice, while its roll of honour includes inaugural champion Chris DiMarco, Rickie Fowler, Robert Rock, and the aforementioned Westwood, Hatton and Lowry.

How to watch in the UAE:

Golf fans can catch the action on TV on "Golf Life", the new channel on eLife and on Switch TV, while the event can also be viewed on the DP World Tour YouTube channel. The coverage is streamed on Starzplay across the Mena region. For those looking to attend the event, organisers offer free general admission for all tournament days. Fans need to pre-register at www.ticketmaster.ae/artist/abu-dhabi-hsbc-championship-tickets/929325.