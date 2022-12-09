Power and Molinari confirmed for 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship will once again draw the best golfers from around the world for the 18th staging of the event at Yas Links from January 19-22.

Among them is the two-time PGA Tour winner Seamus Power, who will make his debut alongside former winner Tyrrell Hatton, three-time DP World Tour winner Ryan Fox, 2018 Open champion Francesco Molinari, and rising star Sepp Straka.

READ MORE Lowry, Fleetwood and Hatton to join McIlroy at 2023 Dubai Desert Classic

Power makes the trip after teeing it up alongside Hatton for Team Great Britain and Ireland at the Hero Cup, while Straka will make his tournament debut alongside Molinari, the Continental Europe captain for the new matchplay contest who is returning for the first time since 2013.

Kiwi Fox, who has enjoyed a career-best year in which he won twice and finished the season as the DP World Tour No 2, will return as Yas Links hosts the tournament for the second consecutive year.

Abu Dhabi Sports Council (ADSC) has confirmed free general admission for all tournament days, giving fans in the UAE the opportunity to witness the world class field, including major winners Molinari and Shane Lowry, as well as defending champion Thomas Pieters.

Power, who will finish 2022 top of the PGA Tour’s FedExCup Rankings, will make his first appearance in the Rolex Series event at the beginning of a year which he hopes will deliver a Ryder Cup debut for Team Europe.

“The Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship is one of the highlights on the DP World Tour schedule and I am really excited to make my debut next month,” the Irishman said in a statement.

Former Open champion Francesco Molinari returns to Abu Dhabi for the first time since 2013. AFP

“I have heard great things about the event and I am relishing the chance to take part in it. I’ve played well on the PGA Tour this year so hopefully I can bring my game to Abu Dhabi next month and take a step closer to that team at Marco Simone in September.”

Aref Al Awani, general secretary of ADSC, said of the 18th edition: "As you all know, 18 is a significant number in golf and it is even more significant for the 2023 Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as we embark on the 18th edition of this prestigious tournament.

“It’s been a great journey so far, and we’re more excited than ever for the championship, which begins in six weeks. We’re excited to be welcoming back more and more international fans to Yas Island, as our world slowly returns to normality."

Expand Autoplay Thomas Pieters after winning the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship at Yas Links Golf Course on Sunday, January 23, 2022. Getty

Abdulfattah Sharaf, HSBC UAE CEO and head of International Markets, added: “We are delighted to support the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship as it returns to Yas Island for the second consecutive year.

“Last year was a milestone for the tournament entering a new era, and HSBC has been supporting new visions and opportunities across the UAE since we first opened our doors for business here more than 75 years ago.”

Last month, the DP World Tour confirmed all Rolex Series events will have a total prize fund of $9 million – an increase of $1million from the 2022 prize. The 2023 tournament will be the second of four events forming the Middle East swing, as Abu Dhabi prepares to host two weeks of world class golf across multiple venues.