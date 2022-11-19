Rory McIlroy dazzles to edge close to leaders in DP World Tour Championship

Rory McIlroy remains well placed to complete the Race to Dubai and FedEx Cup double for the first time in his glittering career after his third-round resurgence at the DP World Tour Championship.

The world No 1 fired a 7-under par round of 65 on Saturday that was laden with spectacular strokeplay. He eagled the par-5 second after sending his tee shot 380 yards down the fairway.

He almost repeated the dose at the par-4 8th and 9th holes, after arrowing his approach shots to within inches of each pin.

As the sun set on the Earth Course, the Northern Irishman was three shots behind the leader, Jon Rahm, who will begin the final round on 15-under par. He is also two back from second-placed Matt Fitzpatrick, who is now his nearest rival for the Order of Merit crown.

If they each finish in the same positions after Sunday’s final round, McIlroy would finish top of the money list. But he insists he can still render all the mathematics academic by winning the DP World Tour Championship itself.

“It's really cool that I've got to this stage in the game over 15 years as a pro, and I'm still trying to do things for the first time,” McIlroy said.

“I've never won the FedEx Cup and this tour's rankings in the same year, so it would be really nice. It's been a wonderful year. I've played some really, really great golf and really consistent golf.

“If I'm able to go out there tomorrow and shoot a good score and get the job done, it would be a really nice way to end what's been a great year.

“It was great to put myself in a position, not just to win the DP World Tour rankings, but to win this tournament as well.”

Three of the four players in the last two groups in Sunday’s final round have won the Tour Championship twice before.

McIlroy, who is one of them, will play in the penultimate group with Alex Noren, who is third-placed on 13-under par.

Fitzpatrick and Rahm will go off last, at 12pm, and the Spaniard is excited by the prospect.

“I'm really looking forward to it,” Rahm said. “It is a demanding golf course. I think the weather forecast is similar to today, which can be a good thing, a tough day.

“I have had some good Sundays out here, so hopefully I can tidy up the mistakes off the tee and have a smooth round like I did [on Friday].”

After scorching the course in the opening two rounds, Fitzpatrick’s progress was stunted at Saturday – culminating with him firing his approach at the 18th into the creek beside the green.

He recovered to make a par that kept him a shot ahead of McIlroy. Fitzpatrick would take the Race to Dubai title if he wins the tournament, and McIlroy finishes lower than second.

“It would mean the world,” Fitzpatrick said. “I'm going to need a lot of things go my way.

“Potentially, with what happens tomorrow, it could be a third win here. And if it happens, it could be all three times I've not won the Race to Dubai.

“I guess I just leave it a little bit too late to play well but I've given myself a chance tomorrow, and that's all you can do at the start of the week. I'll do the best I can.”