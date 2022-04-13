DP World Tour signs 10-year partnership with Emirates Golf Federation to grow game in UAE

The DP World Tour has confirmed a long-term partnership with the Emirates Golf Federation (EGF) to develop golf in the UAE “for at least the next decade”.

Europe’s lead circuit announced the agreement on Wednesday, saying the two entities will collaborate on all levels of the sport in the Emirates, from grassroots to the professional game. The new partnership will run until 2031.

Read more Mena Tour returns with new Thailand series in conjunction with Asian Development Tour

In a statement released on Wednesday, the DP World Tour said the initiative includes a minimum of two Challenge Tour events to be held in the UAE annually from next year, with 30 slots in each tournament given to the EGF to “help create playing opportunities and provide a pathway for Emirati golfers".

The tour has also committed to offering greater support to junior golf development in the UAE, including enhancement of player performance programmes.

The European Tour group, which incorporates the DP World Tour, Challenge Tour and Legends Tour, has a long-held affinity with the emirates, with the European Tour first staging the Dubai Desert Classic in 1989.

Earlier this year, the DP World Tour held. for the first time, four consecutive events in the country – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and two in Ras Al Khaimah – while the circuit’s season-ending DP World Tour Championship takes place at Jumeirah Golf Estates. In November, DP World was named as the title sponsor of the group’s lead tour.

On Wednesday, Tom Phillips, the European Tour group’s Head of Middle East, said: “Our special partnership with the Emirates Golf Fedaration not only demonstrates the DP World Tour’s long-term commitment to developing golf in the United Arab Emirates, but also reflects the strength of the many relationships we enjoy in the country.

"We are delighted to confirm this partnership following our four hugely successful weeks in the UAE at the start of the year, delivering on the pledges we made at the launch of the DP World Tour in November.”

The DP World Tour and the Emirates Golf Federation today announced a long-term partnership aimed at developing golf in the United Arab Emirates for at least the next decade. — DP World Tour (@DPWorldTour) April 13, 2022

General Abdullah Al Hashmi, vice-chairman of the EGF, added in the statement: “We have been working with the Tour for more than 30 years and, with DP World’s involvement now with the tour, it became even more important for us to work together for the future of golf in this region.

"This partnership will take us to the next level. Having two Challenge Tour events is an important part of this so we can exchange spots with other federations and take our players abroad. That is part of our vision to develop golf here and develop our players to compete in the professional game.

"Hopefully one day we will have a winner on the DP World Tour, but we need the gradual progress, and taking our players step-by-step through the Challenge Tour first is important. It will provide tournaments in this region to give players from the Arab world the chance to play at a higher level and compete against other players from different countries.”

Ahmad Skaik, the current UAE No 1, came through the EGF junior golf development programme and competed this year in both the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship and the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic.

"This is a very important partnership,” Skaik said. “It's great that the tour and EGF are working together to give us more opportunities and to inspire the younger generations. It’s very good for the region and I am very excited about the future.”

Rafa Cabrera Bello, a four-time winner on the DP World Tour and a member of Europe’s 2016 Ryder Cup team, added: “I’ve been living in Dubai for more than six years now and I’ve been collaborating with the EGF on a number of different things to help to grow the game in the region. My door is always open to help.

“It’s just a matter of time before we see a top player come from the UAE. They have all the facilities and infrastructure, and golf is becoming more and more popular with the kids. The EGF is trying to support that rise as much as possible, and to have this partnership with the DP World Tour can only be a good thing."