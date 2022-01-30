Viktor Hovland wins Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic in play-off against Richard Bland

Viktor Hovland won the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, defeating Richard Bland in the play-off on Sunday – with Rory McIlroy bogeying the last to miss the shootout by one shot.

Hovland, 24, had produced a sensational finish in normal play at Emirates Golf Club with two birdies and an eagle from the 16th to card a 66 and set the clubhouse lead on 12-under. After Bland had birdied his final two to join him, the Norwegian prevailed in the first play-off hole. Bland's bogey allowed Hovland to roll in a three-footer for par and seal a second DP World Tour title.

With the win, the world No 5 took home $1.36 million in prize money. The tournament, played for the first time under title sponsors Slync.io, was upgraded late last year to the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series. As such, it carries an $8m purse.

More to follow ...