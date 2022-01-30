Viktor Hovland wins Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic in play-off against Richard Bland

Rory McIlroy bogeys final hole at Emirates Golf Club to miss out on shootout

John McAuley
Jan 30, 2022
v.1.0 alpha

Viktor Hovland won the Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic, defeating Richard Bland in the play-off on Sunday – with Rory McIlroy bogeying the last to miss the shootout by one shot.

Hovland, 24, had produced a sensational finish in normal play at Emirates Golf Club with two birdies and an eagle from the 16th to card a 66 and set the clubhouse lead on 12-under. After Bland had birdied his final two to join him, the Norwegian prevailed in the first play-off hole. Bland's bogey allowed Hovland to roll in a three-footer for par and seal a second DP World Tour title.

With the win, the world No 5 took home $1.36 million in prize money. The tournament, played for the first time under title sponsors Slync.io, was upgraded late last year to the DP World Tour’s Rolex Series. As such, it carries an $8m purse.

More to follow ...

Updated: January 30th 2022, 1:51 PM
GolfDubai Desert Classic
WEEKEND EDITION
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Hovland wins Slync.io Dubai Desert Classic after play-off against BlandStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Hill receives advice from Lowry after 'bad day' at Dubai Desert Classic
An image that illustrates this article Harding keeping calm in face of stellar contenders at Dubai Desert ClassicStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Hill's poise rewarded with final round alongside Lowry at Dubai Desert Classic