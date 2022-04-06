Tiger Woods back out on course at Augusta one day before big Masters return - in pictures

Fans flock again to watch American in action ahead of first major of year

The National
Apr 06, 2022
Beta V.1.0 - Powered by automated translation

Tiger Woods was back out on the Augusta National course on Wednesday before his big return to action at the Masters from a horror car accident last year.

READ MORE
Masters talking points: Tiger's return, McIlroy's missing major and undercooked DeChambeau

The 15-time major winner announced on Tuesday that he was aiming to tee-off in the opening major of the year after playing nine practice holes the following day.

“I don’t show up to an event unless I think I can win it,” Woods said. “I can hit it just fine. I don’t have any qualms about what I can do from a golf standpoint. It’s now walking is the hard part.”

Woods sustained severe injuries to his right leg in the car accident in February 2021 and later admitted: “I’m lucky to be alive and to still have the limb. [Amputation] was on the table.”

But the comeback looks almost complete as thousands of fans watched him in action again during his practice holes on Wednesday.

Woods, 46, arrived at Augusta early and played the back nine along with 1992 Masters champion Fred Couples and world No 7 Justin Thomas.

“Tiger is Tiger. I said it on Monday that he's not like a lot of us where I've been injured even at age 35 and I go play just to play,” Couples said.

“He's not going to do that. He's won so many times, and he's just not a guy to go do something mediocre. He'll compete, and he'll be ready to roll.”

You can see images from Woods at Augusta in the gallery above. To move on to the next photo, click on the arrows or if using a mobile device, simply swipe.

Updated: April 06, 2022, 4:13 PM
GolfTiger WoodsThe Masters 2022
EDITOR'S PICKS
NEWSLETTERS
MORE FROM THE NATIONAL
An image that illustrates this article Woods back out on course at Augusta one day before big Masters returnStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Tiger's return and McIlroy's missing major: Masters talking pointsStory gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Masters 2022 groups and tee times: Round 1Story gallery icon
An image that illustrates this article Tiger Woods targets Masters crown after confirming sensational returnStory gallery icon